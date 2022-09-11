Mirah Investment & Development Announces: NILA Residence

Mirah Investment & Development has recently announced a brand new residential complex development, located in Bali's most popular beachfront neighbourhood - Berawa, Canggu.

Nila Residence – Gated luxury residential complex in Bali, Indonesia

NILA Residence offers beautifully designed and long-lasting affordable homes with solid investment potential. Located in a private cul-de-sac neighbouring the island’s top schools and top recreational centres – all two minutes from seven of Bali’s top beach clubs.

Consisting of nineteen private pool villas with 2, 3, 4 or 6 bedrooms, NILA Residence represents the top-tier luxury residential complex available in Bali. Each beautiful home has been designed to accentuate style & comfort, using a muted natural colour palate to deliver a unique & grounded living experience. With chic-European architecture, all units are single- roof homes which are a rarity in the Bali property market and are ideal for family living and for rentals.

The residential complex’s unique design was recently awarded the ‘Best Luxury Residential Development in Indonesia’ for 2022 by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Designed by renowned French designer Alexia Dubus, these affordable homes come with bespoke furnishings and top specifications – using high-quality materials and built at a European standard – keeping maintenance & running costs at a minimum while maximising comfort & maximising returns.

Nila Residence – 6-bedroom Villa Pool

“An Attainable Lifestyle”

Bali is one of the top global destinations with upwards of 16 million visitors per year. Berawa is the island’s most popular beachfront community – for visitors, long-term expatriates, digital nomads, and locals alike, with accommodation occupancy levels reaching 74% in April 2022 and rising.

Berawa began as a sleepy surfing village – and while it remains a premier surfing destination

– its streets are now lined with internationally acclaimed restaurants, and its beach is lined with the top beach clubs, including St. Tropez, La Brisa, Finns VIP Beach Club, and Café Del Mar.

With an active community, Berawa is host to an array of lifestyle amenities – minutes away from NILA Residence – including equestrian centres, tennis clubs, dance studios, day spas & wellness centres, and MMA gyms, co-working spaces, and much more.

Each unit at NILA Residence comes with multiple complementary 3-year memberships to Finns recreational club – complete with a water park, bowling, indoor trampoline park, full- sized football pitch and accompanying restaurants & clubhouse.

Nila Residence – 4-bedroom Villa Living Room

“Creating Value”

Mirah Investment & Development’s President Director Adrian Savage has said, “Continuing from the success of our Berawa development, Secana Beachtown which brought 32 loft- apartments & 58 villas to Berawa’s beachfront and is almost sold out after launching 14 months ago… NILA Residence is our response to the high market demands for those looking to buy property in Bali and are searching for flexible luxury living on the island’s top destination.”

“No property purchase is without consideration of the investment being made – at Mirah [Investment & Development] we create value for our clients, and NILA [Residence] is not an exception,” Adrian continued to say.

In 2022, Bali was listed in the top 5 of TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ destinations worldwide and was #1 in 2021 for TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Award beating out London, New York & Dubai. It’s a destination that frequently tops travel charts, with Canggu listed in the top 5 places to live & invest by Forbes Magazine in 2019.

Being located in an area with extreme land value appreciation & high occupancy levels, the region has become highly popular for international investors and as a result, the Bali property market is booming. Investors expect short & long-term appreciation on their Bali property, in addition to revenue generated through rentals.

NILA Residence offers an optional flexible management program, which makes use of Mirah Investment & Development’s extensive hospitality team & their expertise, should owners wish to rent out their property.

About

Mirah Investment & Development is Bali’s leading property developer with over 16 years of experience in bringing the top developments to the best locations across the Indonesian archipelago. Their extensive team are able to offer end-to-end legal & financial services to all clients, including certification, taxation guidance, and structuring of asset ownership for overseas nationals.

