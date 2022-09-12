UnchainedTV Set to Stream PEELED™ as the Trailblazing, All-Vegan Cooking Competition Show Debuts Saturday, Sept 24th

PEELED chefs ready to compete. PEELED hosts and judges First cooking TV competition series where entire cast and crew are vegan. PEELED competition in progress UnChainedTV: Unchain Your Brain with life-changing FREE TV!

This is the world's FIRST cooking competition TV series where everyone involved, including the entire cast and crew, is vegan!

Sophisticated culinary arts can also be compassionate and climate-friendly.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV Founder

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, the transformative new streaming platform, announced today that it will carry the very first streaming of Vkind Studios’ breakthrough, new, all-vegan cooking competition show titled PEELED. The streaming debut will take place on Saturday, September 24th, the same night as the in-person red carpet premiere at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

“We are excited to make history as the first platform streaming Peeled,” said Jane Velez-Mitchell, Founder/CEO of UnchainedTV. “Peeled showcases compassionate, healthy, low-carbon-footprint lifestyle choices. On top of that, Peeled is just a heck of a lot of fun to watch. It's dramatic, but it's also hilarious. It's suspenseful, but it's also gleeful. It's just amazing!”

The debut streaming will feature all three episodes of the initial limited series, which producers anticipate are the first of many. Four talented vegan chefs cook to raise money for worthy causes while competing to impress four celebrity judges. In the end, only one will be named “Hottest Vegan Chef” and get a chance to have their winning dessert featured by the international vegan restaurant chain, The Copper Branch.

Leading the panel of celebrity judges is Chef Josie Clemens, whose experience being the first vegan chef to compete in the hit series “Hell’s Kitchen” influenced her decision to co-create the show. Other judges include Chef Chris “Southern Baker with a Twist” Tucker, Sophie’s Kitchen founder Dr. Miles Woodruff and Plant-based Business Hour host Elysabeth Alfano. Two vivacious hosts, celebrity chef Babette Davis and Dr. Shabnam Islam, guide contestants throughout the competition.

Created by vegan advocate and Vkind founder Star Simmons, PEELED was conceived to meet the demand for cooking shows that feature innovative, Michelin-worthy, plant-based cuisine. The show is the first of its kind to embody vegan principles both on screen and behind the scenes, with an all-vegan cast, producers and creative team.

“Sophisticated culinary arts can also be compassionate and climate-friendly,” says Velez-Mitchell, adding, “I started UnchainedTV to reach the many millions of people out there who are desperately looking for ways to be part of the solution to save the planet. Peeled is precisely the kind of smart entertainment they want.”

PEELED's Red Carpet Premiere begins at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24th at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA at 7920 Sunset Blvd. A limited number of tickets to attend the pre-screening party, screening and post-screening Q&A are available for news media. UnchainedTV will stream PEELED by 6:00 p.m., PST. For more about the show, please visit peeledshow.com.

UnchainedTV.com is the streaming network's online hub. The UnchainedTV APP is free and can be download via the APP store on phones and viewed on television via Amazon Fire Stick, AppleTV and Roku devices and on Samsung and LG Smart TVs.