The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance Video series provides viewers with an insight into the diverse community dynamics of the Region

The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance has released a new video series called Business, Community, Opportunity. This exciting series highlights 10 businesses across the region and showcases the positive impact they have on the community. From job creation to economic development, these businesses are making a difference in the lives of their employees and customers.

FORT DODGE, Iowa, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance continues to showcase the diversity of organizations and businesses in the region with its ten-part video series. The fifth video in the series highlights the retail business owners in the region. Craig Jarrad of Brown's Shoe Fit is a successful example of a local retailer who has been able to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing retail landscape. Jarrad credits his success to his willingness to change with the times and his commitment to customer service. By continually evolving his business model, Jarrad has been able to stay ahead of the competition and build a loyal customer base. The Growth Alliance's video series is intended to highlight the many different types of businesses that call the region home and show how they are contributing to the vibrancy of our community.

Craig talks about the legacy of his father's Charles City, Iowa Brown's Shoe Fit store with stories of how he went to work after school and one of his primary jobs was emptying the ashtrays that sat by each chair and washing windows. This early start sealed his future decision to own his own Brown's Shoe Fit store. From there he traveled to various Brown's Shoe Fit stores to learn from other store owners. In 1996, Craig opened the Fort Dodge location and has grown it from 3,000 square feet to adding more space in 2006 and again in 2015.

Jill Nelson, Community Development Director of the GFDGA talks about Craig Jarrad during a recent Spin It Podcast. "First, of all, I think it needs to be said that Craig is a wonderful community partner and successful businessman. It was just really cool to see him speaking about living and working in the Fort Dodge region and how he has grown his business, and how he started."

Brown's Shoe Fit is committed to engaging with its local community in a variety of ways. One example is the Fit Nite event that they host each month on the third Thursday from April to October. This event is a partnership with other businesses in the area and offers a fun evening of activities for families, including walking the trail area. By offering these events and resources, Brown's Shoe Fit is making a positive impact on its community.

Lydia Schurr, Communication Specialist with GFDGA speaks about the event during the podcast. "He does his Thursday Brown's Shoe Fit Nite, encouraging people to come out and walk the trails, he has vendors, he has giveaways. It has grown into a very large event, and I feel like it is just a wonderful added part of our community. And he really does it because he cares."

The GFDGA encourages everyone to watch the video, along with the others in the series to learn more about the businesses, community, and opportunities that are in the region. The videos can also be freely shared on social media and websites as a resource for job recruitment and business development in the region. The other videos will continue to be released every three weeks through the rest of the year and you can hear more about them on the Spin It Podcast sponsored by Spin Markket + Digital that is released in conjunction with the videos.

If you're looking for a great business opportunity, look no further than the Greater Fort Dodge region. Learn more about the region and the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance at http://www.greaterfortdodge.com or Contact Us. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 5153028026, cheryl.ohern@spinmarkket.com

Lydia Schuur, Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance, 515-955-5500, lydia@greaterfortdodge.com

SOURCE Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance