European digital health company launches new initiative to support cardiac researchers build more clinical evidence

The potential of digital health is enormous, but there are challenges to overcome before we see widespread adoption in clinical settings. To support cardiac researchers and advance the adoption of digital health technology in cardiac practice, Happitech has announced the launch of its FastStart Research app.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past decade, digital health technologies have proliferated in both clinical and non-clinical settings. The Global Digital Health Market size is expected to reach USD 430.52 Billion by 20281. This industry growth has been driven by the continued expansion of digital connectivity, declining cost of sensors and other technology components, and an increase in patient engagement. Despite this growth, digital health stakeholders lack a comprehensive understanding of clinical robustness and claims across digital health products and services. A lack of transparency and clinical validation prevents the digital health ecosystem from truly understanding the safety and efficacy of digital health therapies. Consequently, it is essential for digital health stakeholders to invest in clinical validation studies that generate high-quality evidence to inform product development and widespread clinical adoption.

Accordingly, Happitech has announced the launch of its FastStart Research app. The Amsterdam-based digital health company designed the app to support researchers and advance the adoption of digital health technology in cardiac practice. The mobile research application uses photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to measure heart rate, heart rate variability, and atrial fibrillation. PPG is a non-invasive optical technique that uses light to detect changes in blood volume in the microvasculature. The app can be used with any smartphone that has a camera and a flash, making it widely accessible to researchers across the globe.

The company is offering the application free of charge to cardiac researchers, and can customize the features to suit a variety of requirements - getting a project from idea to launch in 2-4 weeks. The app makes it easy to collect data from large numbers of participants which can be downloaded and exported for analysis, making it possible for researchers to quickly and easily access the data they need.

We have multiple research partners including Mount Sinai, Boston Children's Hospital, OLVG, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Hartstichting, and UMC Utrecht. The technology is also highlighted by the Dutch Heart Association and recommended in the screening guidelines of the Dutch Cardiology Association.

Dr. David Putrino, PT, PhD - Director of Rehabilitation Innovation, Mount Sinai Health System spoke about working with Happitech: "The team understood our requirements and were able to customize the features of the research app to suit our specific requirements. It was fast and easy to launch."

The company hopes that by providing this technology to researchers, it will help remove some of the barriers associated in launching cardiac research initiatives. Only through such efforts will the digital health industry be able to live up to its potential as a transformative force in healthcare.

"Happitech is committed to providing researchers with the tools they need to conduct important research. The FastStart Research app is just one example of how we are working to support the cardiac research community," said Yosef Safi Harb, Founder and CEO of Happitech. "We hope that by partnering with researchers, we can help advance the field of cardiac care and improve patient outcomes worldwide."

