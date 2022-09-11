Ancient Origins Dives Deep into Humanity's Past, Delivering the Most Exciting News on Archeology, Research, History, and Mythology

Ancient Origins is a pop archeology website committed to bringing the latest news regarding the most recent breakthroughs in archeology, history, human origins, and mythology to global audiences.

The books of history have been rewritten innumerable times. Today’s cutting-edge research is rendered obsolete in days, weeks, and sometimes months. The gods, deities, and other celestial beings described in old folklore and mythology encyclopedias are being remodeled to fit the needs and perspectives of contemporary cultures.

Truth-seekers, trivia fanatics, and people concerned about the hard truths that are underrepresented or downright repressed in social media and news channels now have a place to unveil the mysteries of humankind, and its name is Ancient Origins.

Ancient Origins is an impartial, unbiased source of archeology, mythology, religion, and history news. Before it became the globally top-rated and top-ranked website in the aforementioned fields, Ancient Origins was founded to uncover the world’s biggest mysteries.

Knowing that a platform that unified credible sources and conducted on-field research did not exist in the contemporary market, Ancient Origins’ founders wanted to cater to the needs of people that want to dive deep into the earth’s enigmas, stating the following:

“At Ancient Origins, we believe that one of the most important fields of knowledge we can pursue as human beings is our beginnings. And while some people may seem content with the story as its stands, our view is that there exist countless mysteries, scientific anomalies, and surprising artifacts that have yet to be discovered and explained,” said Ancient Origins’ CEO Dr Ioannis Syrigos.

The repertoire of news comprising Ancient Origins’ catalog touches on a plethora of topics, including but not limited to science, religion, folklore, history, as well as ancient places, myths, weird facts, and unexplained mysteries.

From famous people and important events in history, to ancient technologies and writings, myths that have puzzled ancient civilizations across all continents, and strange artifacts, the spectrum of topics Ancient Origins experts are tackling is virtually limitless.

According to Ancient Origins’ spokesperson, the primary mission of Ancient Origins is to “highlight recent archeological discoveries, peer-reviewed academic research, and evidence, as well as offer alternative viewpoints and explanations of science, archeology, mythology, religion, and history around the globe”. Dr Syrigos added, “We’re the only pop archeology site combining scientific research with out-of-the-box perspectives.”

The company’s experts are collaborating with world-class tour leaders while exploring historical sites of major importance. The Ancient Origins team is currently preparing for several expeditions, including but not limited to Turkey, Iran, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, and Egypt. Meanwhile, Ancient Origins continues to edify its viewers and release premium quality content and explore the world’s best-kept secrets.

More information about Ancient Origins is available on the company's official website.

