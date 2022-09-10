Welcome to a Never-Ending Party Experience With Just Dance® 2023 Edition, Available November 22

Get Down Like Never Before With the Completely Revamped Dance Platform

Today during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced that Just Dance® 2023 Edition, the newest installment of the #1 Music Video Game Franchise of All Time,* will launch on November 22 on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S. The game is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch at the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be available on Stadia at a later date.

This year, Just Dance enters a new era as a dance-on-demand platform, which will fuel players with free content updates on an ongoing basis and even more ways to get moving with the following new features:

Online Multiplayer: For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or other players around the world with Online Groups.** All players will be connected to the host's menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they're located. Online Groups will support cross-play, while players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer as well!

For the first time in the Just Dance franchise, players can enjoy the full game online with up to five of their friends or other players around the world with Online Groups.** All players will be connected to the host's menu, allowing them to interact with one another through the new emote stickers system, choose songs and hit the dance floor together, no matter where they're located. Online Groups will support cross-play, while players can continue to enjoy local multiplayer as well! New Art Direction and Redesigned User Interface: Jump into a whole new world of Just Dance, complete with a fresh look and feel, immersive 3D worlds and intuitive navigation menus.

Jump into a whole new world of Just Dance, complete with a fresh look and feel, immersive 3D worlds and intuitive navigation menus. Powerful Recommendation System: The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips.

The new and improved recommendation system offers players personalized playlists and curated songs right at their fingertips. Progression and Rewards: Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in Online Groups.

Players can move up in the ranks with the brand-new progression system, allowing them to earn in-game points for each completed dance. These points will go toward unlocking new rewards, such as customizing dancer cards for the first time in Just Dance! Players can personalize their dancer card to fit their own personality by modifying the avatar, background, name badge and alias. They can also redeem points to receive emote stickers, which can be used to communicate with other players in Online Groups. Free Content Updates: Just Dance will provide regular, ongoing updates so players can expect new game modes, songs and themed seasons for years to come!

Just Dance 2023 Edition features 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs, including:

"Physical" by Dua Lipa

"More" by K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

"CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" by Justin Timberlake

"Love Me Land" by Zara Larsson

"Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars

"STAY" by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Sweet But Psycho" by Ava Max

"Rather Be" by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

"If You Wanna Party" by The Just Dancers

And many more to be announced!

Additionally, the Just Dance® Controller App turns your smartphone into a controller with its phone-scoring technology, which allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories, available for free on iOS and Android.

For the latest information on Just Dance 2023 Edition or the Just Dance Controller App, please visit justdancegame.com. Follow Just Dance on Twitter @justdancegame and use hashtag #JustDance.

*Source: NPD, GfK & GSD – July 2022

**Internet connection required.

About Just Dance Developed by Ubisoft Paris,* Just Dance is the #1 music video game franchise of all time, with more than 80 million copies sold since 2009 and more than 140 million players worldwide. *Associate Ubisoft studios include Pune, Shanghai and Mumbai, as well as Room 8, an external studio. About Just Dance Controller App The free Just Dance Controller App enables players to use their smartphone to play the game without any peripherals or added console cameras. The app transforms the player's smartphone into a motion sensor that tracks the accuracy of their moves and allows them to navigate through the game. About Ubisoft Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division® and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

©2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Just Dance, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220910005002/en/