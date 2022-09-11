AUADD.org and LYFT, together, have made the byways safer for over 5 years

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively! I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Since 2017, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD.org), and the ride-share service LYFT, have been helping victims of destructive driving crashes.

"Lyft is a critical part of our all-volunteer organization. Without their partnership and generous level of rides for victims, we would never be able to reach the number of victims with free rides",” — William M. Piecuch, Jr.

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burr Ridge Illinois- LYFT & Americans United Against Destructive Driving, have been committed to working together through joint marketing, public awareness, and educational campaigns. and policy advocacy, to advance the educational aspects of safe roads across the country.Since the inception of the combined efforts in 2017, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD.org) has been able to serve victims of destructive driving crashes, through the combination of their own local transportation van, and the generous use of the free rides that LYFT continues to supply the charity. The victim program helps victims of destructive driving crashes in many ways. First, when a victim loses the ability to go to critical areas in their lives, such as doctors, school, employment etc., Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD.org) supplies free rides to these areas of a victim's life, through either ride using their charitable van, if the victims are in the Chicagoland area, or issues them credit, for free rides (courtesy of LYFT), if they are in any other state or city, that LYFT serves. Currently, Americans United Against Destructive Driving can now reach victims in all 50 states, and 644 cities, using the free rides supplied by LYFT.Lyft is a critical part of our all-volunteer organization. Without their partnership and generous level of free rides for victims, we would never be able to reach the number of victims with free rides, until their cases are adjudicated. Most of the victims we help through our partnership with LYFT, are one vehicle, lower-income families. Without our assistance, they would be unable to reach many of their daily needs for transportation. Making an already terrible situation, even worse, says WIlliam M. Piecuch Jr., Founder and President of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD.org).Americans United Against Destructive Driving was founded (TADD originally) in 2003, by WIlliam M. Piecuch, Jr. Since 2003, AUADD has been an all-volunteer organization. The truest sense of a charitable organization. No one gets paid. Not even Mr. Piecuch. In an effort to keep the organization afloat, AUADD has begun to accept many different types of items, that can be donated, in lieu of cash. But of course, cash is still accepted. Crypto is the latest item that they have begun to accept. They have a short video that explains the types of items they are able to accept. The list may surprise some. Here is the link to the video. https://auadd.org/what-can-donated . Because they are all-volunteers, every single dollar that is donated, or the monies from the liquidation of items donated, goes directly to the charitable organization's programs. Since AUADD is a 501c3 organization, all donations are subject to a full charitable deduction.Americans United Against Destructive Driving is currently trying to pay for the building of the app version of their turn-on safe driving program. Since 2003, the program has educated over 400,000 teens, against the dangers of destructive driving, using the paper form of their life-saving, highway safety, and educational program As Mr. Piecuch describes destructive driving, "destructive driving is anything one does behind the wheel, that is destructive. Be it drunk driving , drugged driving, texting and driving, speeding, or any other action that enters into the abnormal action behind the wheel. We at AUADD.org, do not call destructive driving an accident, we call them crimes. Because if one decides to get behind the wheel, and drive destructively, they made a choice. If those choices create a crash, that is no accident, that is a crime".If you would like to help AUADD.org reach its goal of completing the app version of its educational program, you can reach them via this link, http://auadd.org . Or you can call them at 844-334-9300. If you would like to learn more about the teen safety program, and other aspects of the app version, follow this link, http://auadd.org/safe-driving-app

