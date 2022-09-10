GDI Services workers win wage and benefit gains to end labour dispute

OSHAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor members at GDI Services have won significant wage and benefit gains in a new collective agreement, bringing a 17-day labour dispute at Durham College campuses to an end.

"I am so proud of the courage these cleaners have shown. This new collective agreement is an example of what workers can achieve when they unite and take a stand with the power of a union behind them," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "It was a priority to negotiate tangible improvements that will make a real difference in their pay in a time of record inflation. My congratulations to the entire bargaining committee."

The 70 Unifor Local 222 members provide cleaning services to Durham College campuses in Whitby and Oshawa, Ontario. In a ratification vote held today, the workers voted overwhelmingly to accept the new collective agreement.

The new collective agreement is backdated to January 2022. In the remaining 28 months before the January 1, 2025 expiry date the workers will receive a 33% total financial increase with an immediate $2.00 (12.46%) hourly wage hike upon ratification.

Collective Agreement pay increases are as follows:

$1.00 per hour retroactive to January 2022

per hour retroactive to $1.00 per hour increase upon ratification

per hour increase upon ratification $0.75 per hour increase effective January 1, 2023

per hour increase effective $0.60 per hour increase effective January 1, 2024

per hour increase effective $0.30 per hour increase effective July 1, 2024

An afternoon shift premium of $0.35 will come into effect on January 1, 2023.

In January 2024, employee benefit co-payments will decrease by half, putting additional money in workers' pockets as their contribution share reduces from 40% to 20%.

"I am so proud of my co-workers for joining to fight to improve wages and benefits," said Theresa Grabowski, Unit Chairperson. "Workers need to know that they have negotiating power if they are willing to band together and demand it."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

