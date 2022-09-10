Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,994 in the last 365 days.

Church & State Marketplace Welcomes Makers and Movers & Shakers

One of Utah's oldest spiritual sanctuaries is now home to a vibrant community of creators and entrepreneurs

Church & State, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable ecosystem of startups and small businesses, is reshaping its historic 23,000 square foot work and event space as a gathering place that brings together diverse communities. With a mission of promoting productivity and well-being, Church & State is open to all who are seeking to connect, collaborate, and contribute to collective growth.

The recent opening of Café Juniper, a coffee shop featuring comforting and creative drinks, baked goods, and artisanal toast, has transformed Church & State into a destination where people want to linger. Sunlight filters in through beautiful stained-glass windows, making the dog-friendly space an inviting neighborhood hangout. Located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City at 370 S. 300 East, Church & State has been a mainstay of the entrepreneurial community since 2014.

"When people with different interests and backgrounds collide, amazing things can happen," says June Chen, MD, co-founder of Church & State. "By purposefully mixing creators and entrepreneurs in a space where retail and office blend together seamlessly, we hope to spark collisions that lead to new friendships and new ideas."

Visitors to Church & State can indulge in an elevated barbershop experience at Retro Barbers, where pin-up professionals specialize in classic haircuts, straight razor shaves, and hand-crafted beard trims. They can train in modern Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Combat Arts Jiu Jitsu or strengthen their core at Polestar Pilates. Church & State is also home to professional services businesses such as Alta Bookkeeping, an outsourced bookkeeping and controller services firm, and Monarch Social, a digital marketing agency.

On the second Tuesday of every month, Church & State hosts The Night Market, a nocturnal market produced by SLC Lunatics with an array of local purveyors and live performances. The next market will be held on September 13, 2022, from 8-11 pm.

For more information on space currently available at Church & State, send a message to info@cs1893.com.

About Church & State

Founded in 2014, Church & State is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable ecosystem that provides entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses with the critical elements necessary for success. To learn more, visit https://www.cs1893.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220910005016/en/

You just read:

Church & State Marketplace Welcomes Makers and Movers & Shakers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.