Church & State Marketplace Welcomes Makers and Movers & Shakers

One of Utah's oldest spiritual sanctuaries is now home to a vibrant community of creators and entrepreneurs

Church & State, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable ecosystem of startups and small businesses, is reshaping its historic 23,000 square foot work and event space as a gathering place that brings together diverse communities. With a mission of promoting productivity and well-being, Church & State is open to all who are seeking to connect, collaborate, and contribute to collective growth.

The recent opening of Café Juniper, a coffee shop featuring comforting and creative drinks, baked goods, and artisanal toast, has transformed Church & State into a destination where people want to linger. Sunlight filters in through beautiful stained-glass windows, making the dog-friendly space an inviting neighborhood hangout. Located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City at 370 S. 300 East, Church & State has been a mainstay of the entrepreneurial community since 2014.

"When people with different interests and backgrounds collide, amazing things can happen," says June Chen, MD, co-founder of Church & State. "By purposefully mixing creators and entrepreneurs in a space where retail and office blend together seamlessly, we hope to spark collisions that lead to new friendships and new ideas."

Visitors to Church & State can indulge in an elevated barbershop experience at Retro Barbers, where pin-up professionals specialize in classic haircuts, straight razor shaves, and hand-crafted beard trims. They can train in modern Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Combat Arts Jiu Jitsu or strengthen their core at Polestar Pilates. Church & State is also home to professional services businesses such as Alta Bookkeeping, an outsourced bookkeeping and controller services firm, and Monarch Social, a digital marketing agency.

On the second Tuesday of every month, Church & State hosts The Night Market, a nocturnal market produced by SLC Lunatics with an array of local purveyors and live performances. The next market will be held on September 13, 2022, from 8-11 pm.

For more information on space currently available at Church & State, send a message to info@cs1893.com.

