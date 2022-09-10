Message from the Governor General on the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada, the Commonwealth and the world continue to mourn and say farewell to our beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout the 70 years of her reign, Her Majesty was the embodiment of service and an inspiration, leading with grace and wisdom. Our collective grief is a reflection of the deep and abiding affection we had for our Queen and the very real connection she had with Canada. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my sincerest condolences to His Majesty The King.

Yet, despite this great loss, the Crown endures and thrives as a symbol of service, tradition and commitment. His Majesty The King ascends at an important time in history for Canada and the Commonwealth. We face many complex challenges, many of which cannot be resolved without global co-operation and dedicated leadership. The Crown has come to reflect our ever-changing country and society, representing and fostering our relationships with each other, with Indigenous peoples and with the international community.

As we look to the future, I am honoured to represent the Crown in Canada and to proclaim the accession of His Majesty King Charles III—King of Canada. As we recognize this auspicious moment in history, we look forward to welcoming His Majesty and the Queen Consort back to Canada, and to furthering important conversations on reconciliation, diversity and our global well-being.

Long may he reign.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada