Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,197 in the last 365 days.

Message from the Governor General on the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada, the Commonwealth and the world continue to mourn and say farewell to our beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout the 70 years of her reign, Her Majesty was the embodiment of service and an inspiration, leading with grace and wisdom. Our collective grief is a reflection of the deep and abiding affection we had for our Queen and the very real connection she had with Canada. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my sincerest condolences to His Majesty The King.

Yet, despite this great loss, the Crown endures and thrives as a symbol of service, tradition and commitment. His Majesty The King ascends at an important time in history for Canada and the Commonwealth. We face many complex challenges, many of which cannot be resolved without global co-operation and dedicated leadership. The Crown has come to reflect our ever-changing country and society, representing and fostering our relationships with each other, with Indigenous peoples and with the international community. 

As we look to the future, I am honoured to represent the Crown in Canada and to proclaim the accession of His Majesty King Charles III—King of Canada. As we recognize this auspicious moment in history, we look forward to welcoming His Majesty and the Queen Consort back to Canada, and to furthering important conversations on reconciliation, diversity and our global well-being.

Long may he reign.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/10/c6254.html

You just read:

Message from the Governor General on the proclamation of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.