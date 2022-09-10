Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Can Touch USD 274.63 Billion | Market Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecast 2028
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth.
In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers. Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead.
Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.
Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.
Key Highlights from the Report
In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.
In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.
In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Stained Concrete
Colored Concrete
Stamped Concrete
Epoxy Concrete
Polished Concrete
Concrete overlays
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Walls
Floors
Pool Decks
Driveways & Sidewalks
Patios
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Residential
Non-residential
Key geographical areas:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
