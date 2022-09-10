Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Can Touch USD 274.63 Billion | Market Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of e-learning software and rising government initiatives are some key factors driving market growth

Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Size – USD 86.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – Changing education approach due to pandemic restrictions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ed-Tech and smart classroom market size is expected to reach USD 274.63 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key factors driving market revenue growth include restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, easy access to high-speed Internet, and rising penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. Initiatives by governments of various countries to encourage and spread awareness about e-learning programs is another factor driving market growth.

In September 2020, the Government of India launched PM e-VIDYA to enable multi-mode access to education. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in closure of educational institutes and centers in various countries across the globe. This has significantly boosted growth of the Ed-Tech market owing to rapid adoption of e-learning platforms among students and teachers. Schools and institutes globally are conducting classes online, and this approach has been gaining rapid traction, and is expected to continue to drive demand for ED-Tech going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/597

Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027.

Major companies operating in the market are Apple, Cisco, Blackboard, IBM, Dell, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Instructure.

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, the foundation and matching software solutions from xRM.com LLC was acquired by Anthology with an aim to compete in higher education CRM.

In May 2020, Open P-TECH was launched by IBM and provides access to e-learning in cyber security, AI, and cloud computing.

In April 2020, Blackboard launched Blackboard Unite, which is a remote e-learning solution with effective management system, mobile app, implementation, and service kit.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market

Competitive analysis of the Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Regional analysis of Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market

Global Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom market forecast (2021-2028)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/597

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:



Blockchain in Energy Market Top Players

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-7-companies-offering-blockchain-technology-in-energy-sector

IoT Medical Devices Market Top Players

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-iot-medical-device-companies-leading-the-digital-revolution-in-healthcare

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Top Players

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-in-the-ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

Blockchain AI Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-offering-path-breaking-blockchain-ai-solutions

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Top Companies

https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-healthcare-business-intelligence-companies-in-the-world

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-ed-tech-and-smart-classroom-market