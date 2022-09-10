Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,159 in the last 365 days.

KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for August 2022; Announces Tier 2 Index Constituent Changes

KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for August 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized loan pools.

Effective this month, KBRA will add four new ABS issuers to its Tier 2 MPL Index. The Tier 2 MPL Index now comprises ABS loan pools issued through the LendingClub-Prime, Prosper, Upgrade, Upstart, Freedom (F+ Loans), LendingPoint, Pagaya, and Theorem ABS shelves. Only deals with 6+ months of seasoning are included to better reflect the current universe of outstanding securitized marketplace consumer loan pools from platforms that generally issue ABS deals with a weighted average credit score between 660 and 710. The four ABS issuers being added to our Tier 2 index are Freedom Financial (FREED), LendingPoint (LDPT), Pagaya (PAID), and Theorem (THRM), which have issued programmatic securitizations over the past 24 to 36 months.

At this time, there are no changes to our Tier 1 Index, which is generally composed of securitized loan pools with a weighted average credit score of 710 to 760.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005540/en/

You just read:

KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for August 2022; Announces Tier 2 Index Constituent Changes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.