Working Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the French Republic, 11 to 17 September 2022

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will make a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 11 to 13 September 2022 and the French Republic from 14 to 17 September.

SM Teo will meet Egyptian leaders in Cairo to exchange views on regional and international developments as well as ways to enhance Singapore-Egypt relations. SM Teo will have discussions with the relevant Ministers on Egypt’s priorities for its presidency of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in November 2022. He will also hold an engagement session with Singaporean students from Al Azhar University in Cairo.

In France, SM Teo will meet French leaders and attend the TotalEnergies International Advisory Committee meeting. SM Teo will also attend the Singapore National Day Reception in Paris on 17 September 2022.

SM Teo will be accompanied by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, and the National Climate Change Secretariat.







10 SEPTEMBER 2022