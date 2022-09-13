360tf launches in Chennai Tamil Nadu with a two-day corporate event
EINPresswire.com/ -- 360tf is a Nimai group endeavor Backed by a decade of Trade Finance expertise of seasoned bankers including CA Pankaj Mundra (Co-Founder & Chairman), Vikram Lodha (Co-Founder & CEO), Nisarg Dugad (Co-founder) & Captain Sunil Saraf (Co-Founder).
CA Pankaj Mundra hosted a corporate event on an auspicious day of Onam, by welcoming all the Exporters from Tamil Nadu. This splendid event included an address by Shri Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director & CEO at Tamil Nadu Start-up and Innovation Mission, followed by an engaging session with industry veteran & Trade expert Shri Pinaki Roy
360tf, a Singapore-based Fintech that takes its roots from Nimai Group, an advisory company based in Dubai-UAE. It has a relationship with 250+ banks across the globe.
A venture capital-funded trade finance marketplace, 360tf has its presence in UAE, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & India with associate partners and clients in more than 40 countries including significant coverage in Africa, Southeast Asia, GCC & Europe, connecting banks to banks, banks to corporates and customers as well. This web-based platform is majorly focused on enabling corporates in arranging sustainable financing with a worldwide importer-exporter base representing a top line of 125 billion USD.
360tf is a SaaS (Software as a service) platform with a unique Price Discovery and Bank Discovery module which helps the applicants and beneficiaries to connect with banks in major financial centers and the Value-added Services provide simplified access to liquidity, accelerated turnaround times for trade transactions backed by a perfect mix of state of art technology and experienced team with over 20 years in trade financing.
Quote from CA Pankaj Mundra, Co-founder, and Chairman of 360tf.trade:
At 360tf, we have poured decades of experience & expertise in dealing with clients across the globe on their Trade Finance requirements. In the short period since its inception, 360tf has amassed a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $1.3 Bn+ and corporates & banks from 40+ countries. We are excited to be at the cusp of a new future for Digital Trade Finance. We are ecstatic to expand our operations in India and this launch in Tamil Nadu, Chennai – one of the marquee Export hubs of India. We remain fully committed & aligned with the goals of GOI for expanding international trade & welcome all exporters on this journey.
Quote from Mr. Vikram Lodha Co-founder and CEO of 360tf.trade:
We at 360tf, strongly believe that challenges are just stepping-stones for innovation, and overcoming them lays the platform for a successful revolution. There is a significant global trade finance gap & 360tf aims to help bridge that gap with its well-thought-out products & solutions keeping in mind all segments of corporates including SMEs & MSMEs.
We are delighted to be part of this revolution and have vowed to deliver solutions to address challenges faced by clients across the globe in accessing trade finance. As a start, we have brought down the turn-around time for arranging Trade Finance by 50 percent! At 360tf, we are also excited about creating world-class infrastructure for reducing the international trade finance gap and helping exporters from Tamil Nadu to expand their geographies & reach 190 countries, & facilitating ease of trade.
Lakshya Pandey
CA Pankaj Mundra hosted a corporate event on an auspicious day of Onam, by welcoming all the Exporters from Tamil Nadu. This splendid event included an address by Shri Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director & CEO at Tamil Nadu Start-up and Innovation Mission, followed by an engaging session with industry veteran & Trade expert Shri Pinaki Roy
360tf, a Singapore-based Fintech that takes its roots from Nimai Group, an advisory company based in Dubai-UAE. It has a relationship with 250+ banks across the globe.
A venture capital-funded trade finance marketplace, 360tf has its presence in UAE, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & India with associate partners and clients in more than 40 countries including significant coverage in Africa, Southeast Asia, GCC & Europe, connecting banks to banks, banks to corporates and customers as well. This web-based platform is majorly focused on enabling corporates in arranging sustainable financing with a worldwide importer-exporter base representing a top line of 125 billion USD.
360tf is a SaaS (Software as a service) platform with a unique Price Discovery and Bank Discovery module which helps the applicants and beneficiaries to connect with banks in major financial centers and the Value-added Services provide simplified access to liquidity, accelerated turnaround times for trade transactions backed by a perfect mix of state of art technology and experienced team with over 20 years in trade financing.
Quote from CA Pankaj Mundra, Co-founder, and Chairman of 360tf.trade:
At 360tf, we have poured decades of experience & expertise in dealing with clients across the globe on their Trade Finance requirements. In the short period since its inception, 360tf has amassed a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $1.3 Bn+ and corporates & banks from 40+ countries. We are excited to be at the cusp of a new future for Digital Trade Finance. We are ecstatic to expand our operations in India and this launch in Tamil Nadu, Chennai – one of the marquee Export hubs of India. We remain fully committed & aligned with the goals of GOI for expanding international trade & welcome all exporters on this journey.
Quote from Mr. Vikram Lodha Co-founder and CEO of 360tf.trade:
We at 360tf, strongly believe that challenges are just stepping-stones for innovation, and overcoming them lays the platform for a successful revolution. There is a significant global trade finance gap & 360tf aims to help bridge that gap with its well-thought-out products & solutions keeping in mind all segments of corporates including SMEs & MSMEs.
We are delighted to be part of this revolution and have vowed to deliver solutions to address challenges faced by clients across the globe in accessing trade finance. As a start, we have brought down the turn-around time for arranging Trade Finance by 50 percent! At 360tf, we are also excited about creating world-class infrastructure for reducing the international trade finance gap and helping exporters from Tamil Nadu to expand their geographies & reach 190 countries, & facilitating ease of trade.
Lakshya Pandey
360tf
+91 95493 03360
lakshya.pandey@360tf.trade