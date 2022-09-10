Erin Smith of Weston, Florida Talks about Project We Care in an Interview with Rookstool

Erin Smith, co-founder of Project We Care All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, co-founder of Project We Care

Erin Smith of Weston, Florida was featured on Rookstool Interviews where she discussed the importance of charitable giving and her work with Project We Care.

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project We Care works with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program and other non-profit organizations in the Weston, Florida area to meet and engage with local veterans to see what type of help they need most and how best to assist them. One of the primary goals of Project We Care is to help local veterans turn their houses into places of sanctuary. Many non-profit organizations that look to help veterans focus on employment and mental health services, so Erin and Tommy Smith wanted to help fulfill some of the veterans’ needs that had been overlooked.

In her interview, Erin Smith talks about the inspiration for Project We Care and what its mission is, where the name came from, what types of items and goods Project We Care collects, some of the most pressing needs it faces currently, and how their charitable work has benefited the community of Weston. When asked about the long term vision for Project We Care, Erin Smith said:

“Our goal with this organization is to be able to help as many people as possible. Whether it’s helping us expand our volunteer base and outreach efforts, or inspiring others to donate items that we can then distribute throughout local organizations and veteran families, we want to continue expanding. I’ve always said: you don’t know what someone else is going through until you walk a mile in their shoes; and taking even small steps towards helping those in need gives us all an opportunity to take a little of their burden off them so they have more energy for themselves.”

Erin Smith talked about the role of local business in the Weston, Florida area as well as the many individuals who have helped out as volunteers or donors. She explained some of the ways that people can offer assistance:

“There are two ways to participate in Project We Care. The first way is by donating money or goods – whether it’s food, clothing, furniture or household items. The second way is to volunteer at one of our donation stations. Volunteers are needed year round! It doesn’t have to be anything overly time consuming; you could simply sort donated clothing into categories that we then distribute throughout local organizations for free or even prepare grocery bags that will go directly to a veteran. If people are feeling particularly entrepreneurial they could even consider organizing a fundraiser of some kind where they ask friends and family for donations for Project We Care!”

About Erin Smith

Erin Smith is an active member of the Weston, Florida community, regularly donating to the Broward County School system and assisting with extracurricular activities. She enlisted her husband Thomas and his company, All Year Cooling, to assist in raising funds for Cancer.org. Erin Smith of Weston, Florida, is a generous donor. Project We Care, a family-based non-profit organization, works with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program to supply veterans with food, clothing, and household essentials. Erin grew up in Santa Monica, California, before moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The South Plantation High School graduate now resides in Weston, Florida with her husband of nearly two decades, Thomas “Tommy” Smith, and their four children. One of the most important things for Erin is that she has been able to instill in her children a passion for helping others. Through helping the Weston, Florida community in a number of ways, Erin Smith has shown by her example that helping others is a truly meaningful endeavor. Erin is perhaps most proud of the efforts her daughter Riley has made in taking up the mantle of philanthropy as co-founder of Project We Care.

