20 new Yamaha outboard motors procured for health facilities across the country

As part of the Ministry of Health’s ongoing efforts to enhance health care service delivery in the provinces, 20 Sixty horse- powered Yamaha Outboard Motor (OBM) engines, have been successfully procured and are ready for shipment to the provinces.

Centre: PS Health Mrs. Pauline McNeil and next to her, World Bank Mission to SI team lead Mr. Netsanet Walelign Workie, Y-Sato Marine General Manager Chris Anthony with World Bank and Ministry of Health officials and staff who attended the receiving the OBMs event.

Procurement of these engines was made possible from the ongoing USD13 million health project- funded by the World Bank in partnership with Ministries of Finance and Health to respond to COVID-19 and strengthen health systems.

The OBMs were procured from the locally owned company Ysato Marine and delivered in a timely manner. The company has also been engaged to conduct trainings for the OBM skippers. Ysato Marine’s provincial agents will be responsible for repairs and maintenance of these OBMs.

MHMS, Permanent Secretary (PS) Pauline McNeil thanked the World Bank for the partnership that has enabled the procurement of the Yamaha engines.

“These OBMs will be distributed to selected health facilities in all the provinces, more especially those serving closer to the communities such as, area health centers and rural clinics to serve our people there and where logistic support for timely referrals may sometimes be unavailable nor accessible”, said PS McNeil.

She extended the Ministry’s appreciation to Ysato Marine company for timely delivery of the OBMs and acknowledged the partnership for training and ongoing repairs to ensure these OBMs remain functional and continue to serve the people in the years to come.

World Bank Senior Health Economist and mission leader, Mr. Netsanet Walelign Workie said that World Bank is pleased to witness the procurement and delivery of the OBMs to the Ministry of Health.

“This is what this project is all about, enhancing the capacity of health services and boosting access to health care for families across the country, including those who live in remote villages. These outboard motors will enable Provincial health facilities to reach rural communities and deliver lifesaving essential health services. Crucially, they will also assist in COVID-19 vaccination delivery and general pandemic response efforts. As partnership continues, we look forward to supporting the Solomon Islands Government as it builds a more robust health system capable of withstanding future disease outbreaks while providing quality health care to communities across the country”, said Mr. Workie.

Following the brief event to deliver the OBMs, the team conducted a joint MHMS & World Bank visit to the Good Samaritan Hospital and the National Referral Hospital as well as the National Medical Store and a proposed site at Mbokonavera to accommodate a planned new National Health Emergency Centre (NHEC) Office.

Some photos from the site visits

(Left) National Medical Store Manager, Mr. Wesley Kukutu explaining to the World Bank mission team how the MS distribute medical supplies to its 2nd level stores at the provinces.

Team visits Good Samaritan Hospital

(Right) Dr. Zimlon Bosawai Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Officer in charge showing health centers stations in Guadalcanal Province

The team visiting the proposed site for the new incinerator near the Good Samaritan Hospital.

The World Bank team and MHMS PMU team during their site visit at a health purchased site at (old zome area Mbokonavera) for a new NHEOC office building.

