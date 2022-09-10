T/CCI Manufacturing Awarded Illinois' First Reimagining Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive to Support Major Investments in Transportation Manufacturing and Infrastructure

T/CCI's Additional $20M Investment will Establish EV Innovation Hub Including a Groundbreaking Climatic Center for Innovation and Research

DECATUR, Ill. (PRWEB) September 09, 2022

T/CCI Manufacturing, a global leader for compressor technology, has received Illinois' first Reimagining Electric Vehicle ("REV Illinois") Tax Incentive package established by Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

To further the state's goal of developing a world-leading Electric Vehicle Innovation Cluster, T/CCI is being awarded the first REV Illinois tax credit to support significant efforts in component manufacturing, innovation, and workforce development. T/CCI will invest over $20 million to retool its Decatur, Illinois facility to transition to electric compressor manufacturing, which will create more than 50 new jobs, while retaining 103 positions of its current workforce for a minimum total of 150 positions.

As part of the larger incentive package, the State of Illinois has granted $15.3 million to Richland Community College and $6 million to the City of Decatur in capital grants to create an EV Innovation Cluster at T/CCI's global headquarters in Illinois.

"This is a significant moment for T/CCI, the City of Decatur and the State of Illinois, as we embark on new programs to transition our industry toward widespread electrification," said Richard Demirjian, President of T/CCI Manufacturing. "T/CCI is recognized in the industry as a leader in compressor technology, already having developed the largest range of EV compressors in the market. We're excited to use our expertise in innovation and component manufacturing to advance Illinois' position and create a successful partnership that drives long-lasting economic growth."

The state granted $21.3 million in capital grants to the City of Decatur and Richland Community College to create a first-of-its kind research and innovation facility and training program in partnership with T/CCI, which includes a full-scale climatic center for testing and simulations.

"Less than ten months ago, I signed Illinois' groundbreaking Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act into law. Today, I'm proud to announce we're welcoming yet another electric vehicle investment to Illinois – and the first of many that ambitious legislation will produce," said Governor JB Pritzker. "And T/CCI isn't just investing in their own success – they're bringing the Decatur community along for the ride. We're bringing all of Illinois into the 21st century economy, with good jobs and business opportunities, and this investment is yet another way we're making that our reality."

The groundbreaking Climatic Center for Innovation & Research will support technology advancements and climatic testing for high voltage systems, battery cooling and both A/C and heat pump capabilities. The Climatic Center will include a DC fast charger for electric vehicles for testing capability of fast charging EV's under both extreme cold and hot conditions.

This Center will also be available to businesses, organizations and researchers looking to accelerate opportunities for faster-to-market technology development, enhanced safety, emissions control criteria development and other advancements that will accelerate the adoption of electrified technology.

"As we embrace the shift to electrification, it's public-private partnerships like this that help accelerate our impact on sustainable mobility," said Michael Grahe, EVP of Navistar Inc. "Our company has a long-standing partnership with TCCI for their leadership to deliver technology-based solutions and has recognized their valuable contributions to the industry—including naming them 2022 Supplier of the Year in Innovation. We are excited to see our state making investments in American manufacturing that will help shape the future of transportation as we move to zero emissions."

In addition to the REV Illinois tax incentive program, the DCEO has granted $15.3MM to Richland Community College and $6.0MM to the City of Decatur through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure (RIPI) Capital Program. The grants will support programs that work with T/CCI to co-create a premier EV Component Manufacturing Facility, EV Advanced Engineering & Software Technology Training Academy, and a Climatic Center for Research & Innovation.

These collaborations support a new way of doing business by replacing the traditional siloed approach and combining resources to achieve higher levels of innovation and productivity. This transformative public-private partnership model will capitalize on the expertise, experience, and influence of all participating entities to move Illinois forward as a leader in Electric Vehicle & Component Manufacturing.

The REV Illinois program is designed to bolster Illinois manufacturing—already a top destination for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the U.S.—and to grow the ecosystem to create new capacity for EV vehicle and component parts production. It also supports the state's bold climate change agenda, including the effort to put 1 million EVs on the road by 2030.

REV Illinois offers competitive incentives to expand in or relocate to Illinois for companies that manufacture EVs and EV parts or components as well as EV charging stations. The program defines EVs as vehicles exclusively powered by electricity and permitted to operate on public roadways – including cars and motorcycles.

Under the REV Illinois program, companies with plans to invest in a new or existing manufacturing facility to produce EV, EV component parts, or EV power supply equipment have the opportunity to qualify for exemptions on income tax withholding, utilities tax, training, and equipment/capital costs. While preparing companies to meet competitive demands for electrification – REV Illinois will also prepare Illinois communities to capture growth of the industry, which is expected to create thousands of jobs in the years ahead.

"Together we are establishing a new model for Illinois that sets the stage for how education, research and industry work together to cohesively advance us faster, invest in our people and grow our economy," said Richland Community College President Cris Valdez.

T/CCI is a world leader in compressor technology will play a critical role in advancing the U.S. position as a leader in EV, creating a usage model to serve the needs of EV and other relevant industries across the world and conduct research to advance science and innovation in disruptive technologies.

About T/CCI

Innovation means the never-ending pursuit of perfection. It means looking beyond what is in front of us today and developing technologies, products and processes that create a better tomorrow. That's where our potential lies—in the promise of building scalable solutions for the future of the transportation industry. It's our goal to deliver eco-conscious compressors without compromising the core tenants of our business—performance and durability. As aspirational as that objective may be, we already have the products and processes in place to support a shifting paradigm. Fostering a culture of collaboration and transparency with our partners and customers is essential to our responsive design philosophy—deliver today, prepare for tomorrow.

We continually push the envelope and set the standard in compressor technology. Our investment in innovation leads the way for safety, quality, and performance in delivering compressor technology that includes electric, wobble plate, swash plate, variable, rotary vane, reciprocating, air brake and bus heater designs. We're ready for the next leg of our journey, wherever the road takes us.

