Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, September 10, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will join Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, at a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III.
Rideau Hall
Notes for media:
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss.
