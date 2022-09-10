Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,197 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, September 10, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


10:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


10:30 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will join Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, at a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III.



Rideau Hall



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:15 a.m.
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery and are asked to confirm their attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office in advance.
  • Media contact: Natalie.BabinDufresne@gg.ca 
  • Please note that masks are mandatory.


The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss.


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c1249.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.