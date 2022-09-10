Textile Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach US$293.6 million by 2027 – IndustryARC

Textile Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach US$293.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027.

Textile Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach US$293.6 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. The enzymes are profoundly effective, helping diminish the processing time, decrease contamination, and improve the nature of the item. A wide spectrum of textile enzymes such as catalases, amylases, laccase, and pectinases are used in several applications in the textile sector, ranging from desizing to scouring, and biopolishing. The textile industry globally is expanding with increasing investment and production and this is projected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. The Textile Enzymes Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Textile Enzymes industry are –

1. Megazyme

2. Advanced Enzyme

3. Maps Enzymes Limited

4. Epygen Labs

5. Denykem Ltd

Segmental Analysis:

1. Owing to such a diverse portfolio, market players and research organizations are focused on the higher uses of cellulase enzymes. For instance, as per the April 2019 journal by the Association of Arab Universities, cotton knitted garments were treated with cellulase enzymes and it was observed that mechanical properties such as water absorbency and pilling resistance were improved due to the treatment with cellulase enzymes. Such growing use of cellulose enzyme is projected to increase its demand in the market during the forecast period.

2. The textile industry is exhibiting tremendous growth in the region and this is anticipated to bolster the demand for textile enzymes during the forecast period.

3. Textile enzymes such as cellulases are extensively used in biopolishing which is a finishing process. Biopolishing enhances the fabric quality by removing pills and fuzz from cotton and other types of fabrics. This process also brings the fabric a cooler feel, luster, softer feel, and a cleaner surface. The demand for biopolishing applications is increasing in the textile sector and this, in turn, is projected to drive the market’s growth.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Amylases (Alpha-Amylase, Beta-Amylase), Cellulases (Endo-Cellulase, Exo-Cellulase, Beta-Glucosidase, Others), Pectinases, Lipases, Catalases, Proteases, Xylanases, Laccase By Application Desizing, Scouring, Bleaching, Biopolishing, Dyeing, Fading of Denim and Non-Denim, Fleece Completing By Source Animal Tissues, Plants, Microorganisms By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Increasing demand for sustainable textile processing will drive the market’s growth : The use of chemicals in the processing of fabrics has been a major concern in the textile industry owing to their adverse effects on the environment. Accordingly, the use of enzymes was introduced in textile processing due to their environmentally friendly and non-toxic nature.

2. Expanding textile sector will drive the market’s growth : A wide variety of enzymes such as catalases, amylases, laccase, and pectinases find their extensive use in several textile applications, ranging from desizing to scouring, and biopolishing.

3. The high cost of textile enzymes due to the complex purification process might hamper the market’s growth : The use of textile enzymes is associated with a high cost which has been a challenge in textile processing and this might hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period. Textile enzymes provide several benefits to textile processing such as an environmentally friendly environment and less energy consumption but the high cost of enzymes due to their complex purification process is restricting their widespread use in the market.

