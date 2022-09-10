Submit Release
Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell STGW announced today that Chief Financial Officer Frank Lanuto will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 9:20am.  Lanuto will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings.  For more information reach out Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations at ir@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

