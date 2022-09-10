Famous 'CuddlyTails' Dog Boarding App featured in Forbes is now Launching in the West coast In California & Texas

CuddlyTails will be delightfully serving the pet owners of the West Coast with premium dog care services. They are looking to build pet lovers communities in California and Texas. After getting recognition from Forbes last year, Rashi, founder and CEO, expressed, "It's great recognition for a lot of hard work and it's nice to see that people are noticing our efforts. But it also highlights what we're trying to achieve here at CuddlyTails".

Do you live in West Coast and worry about your dog’s care when you are away? Well, worry no more. The famousForbes recognized pet services app, CuddlyTails, is set to launch its services in the West Coast. The trusted dog daycare app has announced its release in California and Texas.

CuddlyTails: Connecting Pet Owners with Pet Lovers

CuddlyTails is a platform that features only pre-verified dog sitters and dog walkers in your neighborhood. If you are a busy pet parent, you can book their dog boarding and dog daycare services. You can hire trusted dog walkers and connect with fellow pet lovers with ease. And of course, you need not worry about the love your pets will receive. Their pet lovers earn money by loving and caring for your pets.

In 2021, Startup Pill named CuddlyTails a startup worth following. Forbes also featured CuddlyTails in its next 1000 list in 2021. Rating platforms have rated CuddlyTails highly for innovation, growth, management, and societal impact. The team at CuddlyTails deserves their rating because they offer remarkable dog daycare and dog boarding.

Now is the time for the West Coast to get ready for 'CuddlyTails' launch in California and Texas. This came after its huge success in New York, Florida and New Jersey.

With CuddlyTails, you will have access to many services in the West Coast on their application on IOS App Store & Google Play Store

• Dog Boarding – Overnight pet care in the comfort of a sitter's home

• Pet Sitting – Overnight pet care or house-sitting services at the pet's home

• Dog Walking – A walk around the pet's neighborhood

• Dog Daycare – Daytime pet care in the pet sitter's home

However, this dog-loving community is also beyond these services. With the CuddlyTails community, you make new pet-lover connections and learn about dog parties and pet competitions in your neighborhood.

