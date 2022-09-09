People are invited to sign a book of condolence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know there are many British Columbians who are feeling a great sense of loss at this time and would like to share their feelings of sympathy with The Royal Family,” said Premier John Horgan.

An online book has been set up at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/remembering-queen-elizabeth-ii

This is the easiest and most convenient way for British Columbians to add their messages.

A condolence book is available in the Hall of Honour at the Parliament Buildings from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for people to pay tribute to the Queen. Another book is available at Government House at 1401 Rockland Ave. from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. In Vancouver, a condolence book is available at the Great Hall in the Vancouver Law Courts building during regular working hours.

The books will remain available for signing until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Messages will be collected and bound into a book. All books of condolence will be kept within national and provincial archives in perpetuity.