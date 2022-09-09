Submit Release
Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Statements on 21st Anniversary of September 11th

RHODE ISLAND, September 9 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos released the following statements to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001:

"It has been 21 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. We mourn the lives that were lost on that morning, including nine of our fellow Rhode Islanders. We also remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring their memory and standing with their families because we know that their loved ones' courage, like the spirit of this nation, is strong and can never be broken.

We will forever remember the courage we saw on that day – firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, first responders, and everyday Americans banding together in acts of incredible heroism.

We also pay tribute to the courageous service men and women who valiantly protected our nation. To those who gave their lives, we know that there is never a strong enough way to thank them for all they have done.

Our hearts are with everyone, across Rhode Island and the nation, who is grieving," said Governor Dan McKee.

"Let us recommit ourselves in shared resolve to preserving the memory of those we lost and those who have served and sacrificed for our sake in the years afterwards," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "It is our sacred duty to ensure that coming generations understand both the tremendous grief and unbreakable national unity evoked by each passing anniversary of September 11th. Today and every day of the year, Rhode Island mourns alongside the families and friends of our dear departed."

Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

