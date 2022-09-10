Ceremony to proclaim the Accession of the Sovereign to take place at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are advised that a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, will take place at Rideau Hall on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. EDT

Location: Rideau Hall

