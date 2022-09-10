Ceremony to proclaim the Accession of the Sovereign to take place at Rideau Hall
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are advised that a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, will take place at Rideau Hall on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Date: September 10, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. EDT
Location: Rideau Hall
Notes for media:
- All media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. If you are not an active member, you can get temporary membership by contacting pressres2@parl.gc.ca.
- Please note that masks are mandatory.
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 45 minutes prior to the starting time of the event.
Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c5265.html