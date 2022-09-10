Submit Release
Ceremony to proclaim the Accession of the Sovereign to take place at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are advised that a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, will take place at Rideau Hall on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Date: September 10, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. EDT
Location: Rideau Hall

Notes for media:

  • All media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. If you are not an active member, you can get temporary membership by contacting pressres2@parl.gc.ca.
  • Please note that masks are mandatory.
  • Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 45 minutes prior to the starting time of the event.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c5265.html

