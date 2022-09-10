Roofing Company in Durham NC Backs Warranty with Mighty Watchdog Maintenance Program

Durham, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durham, North Carolina -

Mighty Dog Roofing in Durham, NC, wants to inform everyone that they offer a workmanship warranty for every roofing project they undertake and that they back this up with their exclusive and free Mighty Watchdog Maintenance program. They want to emphasize that the life of a roof is significantly dependent on the maintenance that is provided. A thorough inspection that is conducted each year can help a lot in detecting any potential issues that could lead to more serious and more costly problems with the roof and exterior of the home.

For every customer, they will keep in the specific customer vault a complete record of every photo, insurance data, measurements, product specifications, and copies of the warranties. These will come in handy when selling the property, which would add value to the realtor and the buyer. This information may also be helpful when filing a claim with insurance. All in all, they offer the customer peace of mind.

And the Limited Warranty that they provide is complementary transferable once to the new owner of the home. Mighty Dog Roofing will have be notified within 30 days of sale to ensure transfer of ownership of the warranty. And they will have to meet with the new homeowner in order construct their profile for the warranty transfer.

They will provide professional 25 point free inspections. These will include: nail head inspection; roof edging; inspection of valleys; drip edge inspection; eaves rakes inspection; soffits and fascia inspection; hip and ridge inspection; roof ventilation and exhaust system inspection; roof sheathing or decking; inspection of step counter flashing; furnace caps and pipes inspection; chimney inspection; plumbing stack inspection; gutters inspection; gutter aprons; foundation drainage inspection; downspouts inspection; inspection of siding; A/C unit exterior; window inspection; inspection of skylights; ventilation inspection; attic inspection; storm damage hail inspection; and storm damage wind inspection. Each of these inspection points will be followed with suggestions, if any, or a clean bill of health by their professional exterior specialist.

In addition, Mighty Dog Roofing of Durham will also use drone technology to provide a credible and verifiable inspection information through the smart intelligence analytics it can provide to the home's professional inspections team. They will set the baseline health of a particular customer's roof with their thorough and complete inspection, and they will be keeping the customer's roofing service records and measurements, including the history of any roof repairs or replacement that have been done for that particular roof. Included in the Mighty Dog customer vault are: photos and videos; annually updated drone information; warranty information; repair records; manufacturer information; insurance information and reports for the customer's realtor/insurance agent; a baseline of the health of the exterior of the property with their free 25 point Inspection; annual reminders for the inspection of the customer's roof; tracking of all repairs and replacements with dates, products, and services used; and all insurance information for easy claim handling. They will work directly with the customer's realtor during the sale of the home to help achieve the best possible selling price.

Mighty Dog Roofing of Durham has more than 20 years of experience and is a locally owned and operated business providing a full range of roofing and related services in Durham, NC, and surrounding areas. These include: residential or commercial roofing services, gutter repair or installation, siding installation, and window installation. Aside from roofing, they can also repair or install a durable rain gutter system, thus giving the homeowner the benefit of being able to avoid any unexpected large expenses in the future. They will also install seamless gutter systems that can help in avoiding future gutter leaks and damage. In addition, they can help with the renovation of a home's exterior with the installation of a siding that is ensured to be maintenance-free. And lastly, they can install high quality windows that are more secure and more energy efficient.

https://youtu.be/r1Wt4kb0VAA

Those who require the services of a Durham roofing company can visit the Mighty Dog Roofing of Durham website, call them on the phone, or contact them through email.

###

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Durham, contact the company here:

Mighty Dog Roofing of Durham

David Ludington

919-626-3529

dludington@mightydogroofing.com

5716 Fayetteville Rd Suite 201, Durham, NC 27713

David Ludington