Gov. Ricketts Appoints Sarah Moore to the Separate Juvenile Court of Sarpy County

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Sarah M. Moore of Omaha to the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County.

Moore, 41, has been a Deputy County Attorney in the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office since September 2021, working as Lead Attorney of the Juvenile Division. From April 2008 to September 2021, she served in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. During her time there, she was a Deputy County Attorney in the Juvenile Division, misdemeanor Domestic Violence/Child Abuse Division, and Felony Criminal Division. Moore has extensive experience managing a demanding, complex, and diverse caseload. She is skilled in bench and jury trials.

Moore holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law. She is a member of the Robert M. Spire Inns of Court, Nebraska Bar Association, Omaha Bar Association, Sarpy County Bar Association, and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association.

Moore gives back to her community in a variety of ways, and her main volunteer work is devoted to improving the lives of youth. Since 2009, she has been an executive board member of Go Beyond Nebraska, a nonprofit dedicated to helping youth discover their full potential. Moore has also been active in Millard Public Schools, newly appointed to the Superintendent's Advisory Committee, a member of the Upchurch Elementary School Improvement Team, and an active member in the school PTA since 2015. Additionally, she has worked with the Omaha Country Club Caddie Alumni Association, after having been the first female caddie in the club’s history, and volunteers her time coaching soccer through the YMCA.

Moore routinely mentors and provides job shadowing opportunities to criminal justice and pre-law students from Creighton and the University of Nebraska Omaha. She also currently serves as Juvenile Law instructor with the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy, and is a member of the Sarpy County 1184 Treatment and Response Teams.

Moore fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert B. O’Neal.

The primary place of office for the judgeship is Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska.