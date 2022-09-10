Manufactured Houses For Sale in Stark County

UMH Properties, Inc.'s manufactured homes in Stark County, OH are what you've been searching for.

UMH Properties, Inc.'s manufactured homes in Stark County, OH are what you've been searching for. Our manufactured homes offer you the ideal balance of characteristics and location. Located outside of Stark County, OH, our houses have an open floor plan with big master suites and eat-in kitchen areas that you can enjoy.

Our manufactured homes provide you with modern, updated features that you will love. You also benefit from being a UMH Properties, Inc. community member when you join our Stark County, OH, neighborhood communities. Be met by our experienced staff and feel right at home in our warm environment while enjoying all of our resident services.

We have just expanded our Lake Sherman community! Be sure to come by and check it out. We are hosting an open house September 23rd from 10am to 12pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

How Homeowners are Benefiting from Manufactured Homes

More and more people are looking for housing that is both affordable and comfortable. Manufactured homes have become a popular option for buyers, as they offer a number of features that are ideal.

For starters, manufactured homes are typically much more affordable than traditional stick-built homes. In addition, most manufactured home communities offer a wide variety of amenities and activities that are perfect for keeping busy.

Finally, many homeowners find that a manufactured home is the perfect way to simplify their lives and reduce their overall living expenses. If you're considering making the switch to living in a manufactured home community, be sure to check out the homes offered by UMH Properties, Inc. in Stark County, OH. We offer a wide variety of floor plans and pricing options to fit any budget, and our team would be happy to help you find the perfect home for your needs.

About Stark County, OH

Stark County is located in the state of Ohio and is included in the Canton-Massillon, OH Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is also included in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton, OH Combined Statistical Area. The county was named in honor of American Revolutionary War General John Stark.

Stark County is home to two professional sports teams, the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew SC. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton.

Some well-known buildings in Stark County include the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton and First Ladies National Historic Site also in Canton. Stark County is home to the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, the first ever presidential library.

Contact UMH Today

We would love to hear from you if you're interested in learning more about our manufactured homes in Stark County Ohio or any of our other communities. A member of our team will be happy to answer your questions when you contact us today.

