Global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market to be Driven by the Rising Adoption of iPaaS in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market. It assesses the market based on its segments like deployment models, service types, organisation sizes, industries, and major regions.

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://bit.ly/3DcZjxq





The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 38%

The increasing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure in the manufacturing sector, aimed toward maximising production and cost savings, is driving the demand for iPaaS. The increasing application of best-of-breed apps by major manufacturers to bolster supply chains and enhance efficiency of manufacturing operations is anticipated to propel the demand for cloud integration software in the forecast period.

The North American region accounts for a significant share in the integration platform as a service market owing to the higher IT and digital resources in the region. It allows enterprises to focus on large strategic initiatives, thereby, boosting the demand for integration software.

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Industry Definition and Major Segments

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is defined as a platform which creates and deploys integration within the cloud and enterprise. An iPaaS allows users to connect applications in the cloud or on-premises by developing an integration. Moreover, with an iPaaS, installation of any hardware or middleware to facilitate integration is not required. An iPaaS platform finds applications in numerous industries where cloud-based software is high in demand.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://bit.ly/3Dcu9pX





On the basis of deployment model, the market can be segmented into:

Based on service type, the integration platform as a service market is divided into:

Integration Flow Development and Life Cycle Management Tools

Data Mapping and Transformation

Routing and Orchestration

Internet of Things (IOT)

API Life Cycle Management

Business to Business (B2B) And Cloud Integration

Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

Others

The market, based on organisation size, is bifurcated into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on industry, the market is classified into:

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Others

The regional markets for integration platform as a service (iPaaS) include:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market Trends

The key trends in the market for integration platform as a service (iPaaS) include rising investments in automation in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences, among others. The rapid digital transformation in emerging economies owing to the growing competition among cloud-based providers is anticipated to be a significant trend in the market.

Furthermore, there are increasing investments by the transportation and logistics companies in technologies such as data mapping, routing, real-time monitoring and integration, and the Internet of things (IoT). These investments are likely to provide impetus to the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dell Boomi, Inc., Celigo, Inc., Informatica LLC, Snaplogic, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., and Jitterbit, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also examines the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Also Read:

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market: https://bit.ly/3cZ9vzc



Electronic Warfare Market: https://bit.ly/3Rvb6vn





Bubble Sensor Market: https://bit.ly/3TWsVFp





Bulk Food Ingredients Market: https://bit.ly/3d2ESsC

Lithium-Ion Battery Market: https://bit.ly/3D95suN

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Content Source @https://takeitcool.com/global-integration-platform-as-a-service-ipaas-market-size-trends-industry-report-key-player-major-segments-and-forecast/

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-415-325-5166

Address:30 North Gould Street

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market to be Driven by the Rising Adoption of iPaaS in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027