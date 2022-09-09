Congratulations from leaders of foreign states, heads of international and regional organizations, prominent political and public figures to the President of Tajikistan on the occasion of the Independence Day

TAJIKISTAN, September 9 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, has received congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan from the following personalities:

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev;

Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani;

King William-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands;

Captain Regents (Chiefs) of the Republic of San Marino Oscar Mina and Paolo Rondelli.

Congratulatory messages addressed to the Leader of the Nation continue to arrive.