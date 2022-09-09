NEBRASKA, September 9 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Cindy Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District (consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties).

Volkmer, 37, has practiced law at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in North Platte since 2015, becoming a partner in 2020. Her practice has focused on civil litigation. Her areas of experience include family law, paternity, trust disputes, contract disputes, employment disputes, agricultural matters, collection matters, and creditor rights in bankruptcies. Prior to attending law school, Volkmer taught secondary math at Omaha Benson High School from 2007 to 2012.

Volkmer holds a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Math Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She is a member of the Lincoln County Bar Association and of the 11th Judicial District Bar Association.

Volkmer has served on the Mid-Plains United Way board of trustees since June 2019 and joined the North Platte Community College Foundation board in August 2022.

Volkmer fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard A. Birch.

The primary place of office for the judgeship is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska.