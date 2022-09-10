Inslee names Michael Paquette director of the Board of Accountancy

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Michael Paquette as director of the Board of Accountancy (ACB). Paquette will replace acting director Jennifer Sciba.

The ACB is a consumer protection agency that qualifies and continues to monitor the professional performance and ethical behavior of Certified Public Accountants, CPA-Inactive certificateholders, CPA firms, and non-licensee CPA firm owners, serving individual and enterprise consumers in Washington.

Paquette is a licensed CPA and has extensive experience with management. Since 2019, he has been the budget operations manager at the Washington State Health Care Authority, and prior to that was the assistant director for accounting and financial services at the Washington State Department of Transportation. He will bring to the job an extensive knowledge of business practices as a CPA that are strategic to the ACB.

"Michael will be an exceptional director to the ACB. His drive for state policy and regulation will be an asset. We look forward to his leadership and management experience shining in this role. His background and knowledge of state budget will allow him to protect public interest and provide services," said Inslee. "I would like to thank Jennifer Sciba who has been serving as acting director, and also thank you to David Trujillo for serving as director prior."

“It is a great honor to continue to serve all Washingtonians as the director of the Board of Accountancy. I look forward to using the skills and knowledge I have gained over the many years to provide leadership and guidance to the great staff of the Board of Accountancy. I wanted to thank all of those who have guided me on my journey to get me to where I am today," said Paquette.

Michael holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Martin's University.

Paquette's appointment goes into effect Sept. 16.