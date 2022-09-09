Roofing Company in Ann Arbor Michigan Is Offering Free Estimates for Roofing Services

/EIN News/ -- Plymouth, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth, Michigan -

Mighty Dog Roofing, a company located in Plymouth and serving Ann Arbor, MI, has announced that they are offering free estimates for roofing services in Ann Arbor and neighboring areas. When a customer requests for a free estimate, they will send to the home or property their inspection specialists who will conduct a detailed inspection of the home. These specialists will be providing recommendations to the property owner as to what is needed, whether it is simply a roof repair or a total roof replacement. They assure the homeowner that their detailed inspections will be provided with honesty and integrity

The detailed inspection that they will provide will be focused on 25 points. These include: roof edging inspection; inspection of valleys; nail head inspection; eaves rakes inspection; soffits and fascia inspection; drip edge inspection; roof ventilation and exhaust system inspection; roof sheathing or decking; hip and ridge inspection; furnace caps and pipes inspection; chimney inspection; inspection of step counter flashing; gutters inspection; gutter aprons; plumbing stack inspection; downspouts inspection; inspection of siding; foundation drainage inspection; window inspection; inspection of skylights; A/C unit exterior; attic inspection; storm damage hail inspection; ventilation inspection; and storm damage wind inspection. For every inspection point, they will provide a recommendation if necessary or they will issue a clean bill of health for that particular inspection point.

They also offer the Drone Sky View service where they use innovative technology to ensure non-biased reporting of the inspections provided. It is important to note that many insurance companies have already approved the use of this kind of technology for their claims inspections. And for homeowners or property owners who are planning to sell the property, realtors will find the information provided to be very useful when negotiating for the highest possible selling price. Each drone inspection report will also include weather data and this kind of inspection technology is much in demand for apartment complexes and homeowners' associations.

And to ensure that the roofing they have provided will last as long as possible, they provide the Mighty Watchdog Maintenance program where they offer yearly exterior inspections. The collected data during these inspections are stored in a customer vault and they will provide year after year comparisons to ensure property owners have a good idea of the current condition of their roofs.

They also provide affordable and flexible payment alternatives, which provide the client with the ability to take control of the financing required for the roof service that they need. They can opt for financing that will have no significant effect on their credit score and they can compare the different personalized financing that are available from various financing companies in their network. And they can also check for pre-qualified offers in just seconds. Clients will find it easy to browse through the various financing options, checking on the payment amount, monthly payments, and the duration of the financing deal. The Mighty Dog Roofing of Ann Arbor provides a fully online and customer-friendly procedure for homeowners to search for financing options from financing companies who can quickly approve and then provide the needed amount in a convenient manner.

With over 20 years of experience in the roofing industry, Mighty Dog Roofing of Ann Arbor provides a comprehensive range of roofing and related services in Ann Arbor, MI, and neighboring areas. They can provide residential or commercial roofing services, and other related services such as: siding installation, window installation, and gutter repair or installation. They are capable of repairing or installing a durable rain gutter system, which can allow the homeowner to avoid any serious problems and expenses in the future. They can also provide seamless gutter systems that will help prevent gutter leaks and damage. In addition, they can install a siding that will hardly require any maintenance. And finally, they can provide the installation of high quality windows to provide more secure windows with a higher energy efficiency.

When in need of the services of an Ann Arbor roofing company, people can check out the Mighty Dog Roofing of Ann Arbor website, talk to them on the phone, or send them an email.

