Mussel Harvesting Closed from the Columbia River to the North Side of the Yachats River

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the closure of mussel harvesting from the Columbia River south to the north side of the Yachats River. Recent results indicate the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison has exceeded the closure limit.

Mussel harvesting remains open from the south side of the Yachats River to the California border.

Razor clam harvesting remains closed on the Clatsop Beaches, between the Columbia River and Tillamook Head, for the annual ODFW razor clam conservation closure. This conservation closure allows the clams to spawn, and is not related to biotoxins. The earliest the Clatsop Beaches could re-open is October 1st.

Razor clam harvesting remains open from Tillamook Head, south of Seaside, to the California border.

Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.