Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,474 in the last 365 days.

To Her Excellency Ms. Elisabeth Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

AZERBAIJAN, September 9 - 09 september 2022, 10:15

Dear Madam Prime Minister,

It is with deep sadness we have received the news of the passing away of Her Majesty Elisabeth II, the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – the great Head of State.

Inscribing gloriously her name on the pages of world history since the second half of the 20th century and playing the exceptional role in the destiny of the United Kingdom, Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II has been the outstanding personality and the bright exponent of people.

The Queen that has selflessly dedicated her entire life to the rise of her country, became a towering figure in the hearts of millions of fellow compatriots by her firm commitment to the common national interests, faithful service to the nation and boundless loyalty to the State. The Queen’s highest State activities spanning seven decades have earned her the immense prestige, deep respect and consideration throughout the world.

I express my deep condolences for this great loss on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people to you, the Royal Family, the entire people of the United Kingdom.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 September 2022

You just read:

To Her Excellency Ms. Elisabeth Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.