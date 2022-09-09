To Her Excellency Ms. Elisabeth Truss, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Dear Madam Prime Minister,

It is with deep sadness we have received the news of the passing away of Her Majesty Elisabeth II, the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – the great Head of State.

Inscribing gloriously her name on the pages of world history since the second half of the 20th century and playing the exceptional role in the destiny of the United Kingdom, Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II has been the outstanding personality and the bright exponent of people.

The Queen that has selflessly dedicated her entire life to the rise of her country, became a towering figure in the hearts of millions of fellow compatriots by her firm commitment to the common national interests, faithful service to the nation and boundless loyalty to the State. The Queen’s highest State activities spanning seven decades have earned her the immense prestige, deep respect and consideration throughout the world.

I express my deep condolences for this great loss on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people to you, the Royal Family, the entire people of the United Kingdom.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 September 2022