To His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Majesty,

It is with heavy hearts we have received the news of the passing away of your mother – Her Majesty Elisabeth II, Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - and the outstanding Head of State of our times. On this great loss, I share my sympathies with you and your entire Family, express my deep condolences and wish patience on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Being as the exemplary one on her glorious lifetime pathway, the Queen has always remained committed to all human ideals, and demonstrated her strong firmness, unshakeable will and determination as she has been giving exceptional services for the bright future of the United Kingdom, and thus, earning a great prestige and respect throughout the entire world due to her infinite commitment and love to the Motherland.

I will always cherish the best memories on my meeting with Her Majesty in 2009.

Majesty,

I renew my deep condolences to you, members of your Family, the United Kingdom and your people.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 September 2022