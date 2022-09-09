ProStar Holdings Stock Option Grant and Repricing of Previously Granted Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the grant of 2,229,000 stock options, each exercisable at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of five years, of which 1,350,000 stock options are being granted to directors, senior officers and investor relations providers of the Company. In addition, the Board has approved the repricing of a total of 2,940,000 stock options of the Company to $0.25 per common share (collectively, the “Repriced Options”).



In a challenging staff retention environment, the Company has elected to reprice certain stock options granted to employees and consultants of the Company. Stock options previously granted to directors and senior officers of the Company will not be repriced. The repricing of the Repriced Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineers (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

On behalf of the Company,

Page Tucker, CEO and Director

Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.