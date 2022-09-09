Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance Of 9/11 Victims

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Sunday, September 11, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent men and women who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Governor released the following statement: VIEW HERE.

Highlights from the statement:

“When we recall that fateful day, the same emotions rise to the surface: shock, anger, horror. The emotions and memories will never truly fade away. We will always remember September 11, 2001. We will remember the lives lost. And we will continue to be inspired by brave and patriotic men and women who answered the call of duty…

“That day is a sobering reminder that our democracy and our way of life must be protected and fought for. It is this sense of patriotism and commitment to one another that we must ensure every generation understands. Every child needs to learn of the tragedy and sacrifice of September 11. We must instill in our children the pride of being an American, to never stop believing that freedom will triumph over terror.

“Today, we pray for every person who lost a loved one on 9/11. We pray for the families of those who have fallen in the name of liberty. And we pray for our service members who continue to protect and defend our freedom. We recognize their selflessness as they put on a uniform when their nation needed them most.

“Time has helped us heal, but we will never forget.

“Please join me in remembering the fallen from this day. And join me in honoring our troops, who fight for a future in which such a terrible event never happens again. Let us resolve once again, as a state and as a nation — that we will never forget.”

Earlier this year, Governor Ducey signed legislation to ensure Arizona kids learn about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, delivering on a promise he made on September 11, 2021 to work with educators and lawmakers to make it mandatory in Arizona’s schools.