UP42 Adds BlackSky Dynamic Monitoring to Marketplace

On-demand access to low-latency dawn-to-dusk imagery

BERLIN, September 8, 2022 – UP42 has announced the addition of BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) optical satellite image data to its rapidly growing geospatial marketplace and developer platform. Access to the BlackSky constellation enables UP42 users to place on-demand tasking orders for continued acquisitions as frequently as every 60 minutes during daylight hours at mid-latitude locations.

“Availability of BlackSky imagery on our platform offers a significant advantage to UP42 users engaged in monitoring critical infrastructure, strategic assets, and ongoing economic activities,” said UP42 CEO Sean Wiid. “Last-minute BlackSky satellite tasking and low-latency collect-to-data delivery make near real-time monitoring and change detection a reality.”

BlackSky’s first-of-its-kind AI-driven dynamic monitoring capabilities deliver timely data to decision makers across a wide range of applications, including mapping and navigation, commodity analysis, infrastructure security, maritime tracking, supply chain planning, and geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).

“In a rapidly changing world, BlackSky’s dynamic monitoring capabilities are meeting customers’ emerging business and mission needs for real-time intelligence to support their most important decisions,” said Amy Minnick, BlackSky Chief Commercial Officer. “UP42 customers will have on-demand access to BlackSky’s current and future constellation capabilities through our partnership.”

The majority of BlackSky’s satellites fly in mid-inclination orbits with offsets that allow for hourly revisits from daybreak to sundown at mid-latitude geographic locations. More technical information are available here.

The UP42 marketplace currently contains over 160 satellite and aerial image products from more than 50 of the world’s leading geospatial organizations.

“By combining the BlackSky’s imagery products with other data sets on the UP42 marketplace, customers have a unique opportunity to build and commercialize persistent round-the-clock monitoring solutions for industry and government customers worldwide,” said Wiid.

