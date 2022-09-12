Sarah Vie to Release Book on Finding Freedom from the Past

I Wish I'd Known by Sarah Vie

A transformational journey of shared wisdom and empowerment designed to help readers find clarity of purpose and confidence.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Vie has been published in Huffington Post, Modern Mom magazine and Thrive Global. Her groundbreaking new book, I Wish I’d Known: 10 Ways to Break Ancestral Patterns, Free Yourself from the Past, and Manifest Your Dreams, published by Muse Literary , shares wisdom designed to guide readers through a transformational journey from their pasts to their futures. Each chapter begins with a true and relatable story from Sarah’s life about how she released the traumas of her past to find a life of peace, joy and abundance. Readers are equipped with new empowering tools designed to break the cycle of their own ancestral patterning and, in the process, attract the abundant life they both desire and deserve.The Advance Reviews are Glowing:"Sarah Vie provides a light at the end of a dark tunnel for those ready to give up hope. I was in that place, and with Sarah's help, I became empowered enough to start my own 6-figure business, strengthen my relationship with my partner and lose over 70lbs because I had finally detached myself from my toxic family attachments. Sarah Vie is a life changer!"—Danielle Codere"Working with Sarah was a total shift in perspective and a life-changing event in my life. I am so grateful I got a chance to work with her, She is AMAZING and so EMPOWERING.”—Abhi Sharma"Sarah Vie is exquisitely insightful. She understands how to peel back the layers of an issue, get to the core of the matter and begin the process of healing. It's as if she is not only standing next to you but holding your hand. I Wish I Had Known is a must-read!"-Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder, Bedside ReadingEXCERPT FROM BOOK:"The sacred spaces we surround ourselves with are areas that expose what we are feeling on the inside and mirror the thoughts we identify with. The old programming that appears in our outer environment is a direct reflection of our identity. Our outer appearance or style is one area, but our environment we live in has the same energetic vibration. Our minds can be the narrative of what our environment looks like. If we are consumed with the clutter of thoughts, our outer environment tends to look the same."I Wish I’d Known: 10 Ways to Break Ancestral Patterns, Free Yourself from the Past, and Manifest Your Dreams is set to be released on Sep 27, 2022.

