Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $8 Bn by 2027 from $4 Bn in 2022 - Increasing Public-Private Partnerships for Development of Cell Therapies

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Media, Sera & Reagents, Cell Culture Vessels, Single Use Equipment, Systems & Software), Process (Cell Processing), Cell Type (T-cells, Stem Cells), End User (Biopharma, CMOs), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6%

The growth can be attributed to the increasing public-private partnerships. Several government and private organizations have made significant investments to strengthen R&D in cell therapy leading to a surge in cell therapy technologies demand, hence propelling market growth.

Cell therapy instruments and consumables are used in the development of novel cell therapies for the treatment of different diseases and the mass production of cells from given samples or tissues.

Cell therapy technologies find major applications in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, cancer research, and cell biology research. These technologies are also extensively used in research centers and research institutes for life science and biopharmaceutical R&D.

The rising government investments in cell-based research, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, a large number of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The cell preservation and distribution and handling process segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021.

Cell preservation and distribution is an essential and vital step in the cell scaling-up process. In addition, with the growth in the demand for cell-based medical products and therapies, the demand for reliable storage equipment to preserve finite cell lines and cells manufactured in excess is expected to increase. This factor is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

The CROs and CMOs accounted for the second largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2021.

To cater the large demand, pharmaceutical companies need to speed up clinical timelines, maintain business continuity, and free up resources for projects. This has increased outsourcing analytical tests to CROs and CMOs, thereby boosting the segment market growth.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell therapy technologies market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and the growing need to curb cancer. In addition, the growth of the geriatric population is also fueling the cell therapy technologies market in the region.

Premium Insights

Increasing Government Investments in Cell-Based Research to Drive Market Growth

T Cells Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

Media, Sera, and Reagents Segment to Dominate Market in 2027

Cell Processing Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Government Investments in Cell-Based Research

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Large Number of Oncology-Related Cell Therapy Clinical Trials

Increasing Gmp Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Restraints

High Cost of Cell-Based Research and Low Success Rate

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Emergence of Ipscs as Alternatives to ESCs

Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships for Development of Cell Therapies

Emerging Asian Markets

Challenges

Survival of Small Players and New Entrants

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Cell Therapy Technologies Providers

Patent Analysis

Patent Applications for Cell Therapy Technologies, January 2012- July 2022

Indicative List of Patents in Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group

Sartorius Ag

Terumo Bct, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

Avantor, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Maxcyte, Inc.

Other Players

Werum It Solutions

Roosterbio, Inc.

Sirion Biotech GmbH

Trakcel

L7 Informatics

Miltenyi Biotec

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Gpi Iberia (Formerly Hemasoft)

Mak-System

Organabio, LLC

Ixcells Biotechnologies

Wilson Wolf Manufacturing Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hpnbk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets