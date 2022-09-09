Exaware Board of Directors Appoints Ronen Hovav as the New CEO

Exaware poised for rapid growth in the disaggregated IP/MPLS solutions market

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exaware, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for communications service providers, today announced that the Board of Directors has selected Ronen Hovav as the company's new CEO. Hovav succeeds Itzik Zion who has transitioned to the Board of Directors after serving as CEO since the company's inception in 2008.

"Along with our highly accomplished executive team, Ronen's leadership skills will propel Exaware to achieve its strategic and business goals," said Hagay Climor, Exaware's Chairman. "Ronen's experience and principles will strengthen our dedication to customers, employees, and shareholders. He has deep experience in strategy, business development, and management in high growth environments. The board and I are highly appreciative of Itzik's contribution, and Exaware will continue to benefit from his transition to the Board."

Hovav brings more than two decades of experience in top leadership roles in the data communications networking industry, including VP Global Sales at RADWIN, CBO at Exaware, and VP Global Sales at RADCOM. Additionally, he was Co-CEO at QualiTest USA. QualiTest was later acquired by Bridgepoint for $420M.

"It's a great honor to succeed Itzik and a privilege to lead a company widely recognized as a leader in disaggregated switch and router networking," said Hovav. "Exaware's technology and solutions are transforming the way the industry builds high performance communications networks."

Exaware's carrier-grade, disaggregated IP/MPLS switch router solution enables network operators to quickly create innovative services to generate new revenue streams. The company's flagship software ExaNOS® is a single network operating system that can be used across a choice of best-of-breed white box hardware devices to support most any access, edge, core or peering application at half the cost of traditional solutions with similar capacity and features. With native support for 3rd party applications via standard virtual machines or containers, ExaNOS delivers open networking capabilities and cost savings.

