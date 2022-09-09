Baggallini Introduces Fall'22 Campaign Shot in New York City, Debuting in Upcoming NYFW Event

Female founded travel bag brand, Baggallini, introduces their new Fall '22 Campaign, shot in New York City, with kickoff during New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week female founded travel bag brand, Baggallini, introduces their new Fall '22 Campaign, which features Amanda Vanderziel, Aubrie Williams and Mackenzie Hamilton as they navigate their daily journey, from 9 to 5 in New York City. Known for their superior functionality and durability, the campaign showcases how Baggallini bags can handle even the harshest, fast-paced conditions of Manhattan with effortless ease. The film takes you on a ride through a day in the life of a busy woman in New York City; The exhilarating city streets, the rush of traffic, the hurried commutes, the culture everywhere, the familiar faces along the daily journey, from the morning coffee cart to the train, to the office buildings, to the gym to happy hour.

"This campaign celebrates the multidimensional woman on-the-go and how our bags show up to support her on her daily journey, with style and ease," said Alison Muench, Head of Brand Marketing for Baggallini + Creative Director. "New York City became the perfect backdrop to showcase our Fall collection. As they say: If our bags can make it there, they'll make it anywhere."

The campaign, shot by Jimmy Penna (film) and Julia D'Agostino (photography), showcases the best bags for work, commuting, gym, and daily journeys from day-to-night to weekend travel. The Fall '22 Collection highlights The Modern Pocket Crossbody (in two sizes) as the go-to, do-it-all bag for Fall. It also features new color stories and materials such as Dark Cherry, Silver Metallic Quilt, New Vegan Leather and (faux) Sherpa. The line also introduces an "Originals" capsule of best-sellers brought back from the brand's archives, for classic commuting style.

The Fall '22 Campaign and Collection will be celebrated in a special event at the Bowery Hotel during New York Fashion Week, offering an exclusive look to the press, on Monday, September 12th. The female leaders behind the empowering brand will be in attendance, including President Devon Pike and Head of Brand Marketing, Alison Muench, to further introduce the line as guests enjoy bag monogramming, light bites and refreshments.

About Baggallini:

Baggallini creates smart and stylish bags for travel and every day. Female founded by two global travelers, Baggallini is committed to empowering women with organization and thoughtful designs. The brand helps women feel confident and prepared for anything whether it be a trip around the block or around the globe.

