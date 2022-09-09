California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer Counties

Published: Sep 09, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Mosquito Fire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Driven by temperatures in excess of 110 degrees, wind gusts and severe drought conditions, the Mosquito Fire has burned more than 13,705 acres to date. The Governor yesterday proclaimed a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire, and for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire.

Amid dangerous fire weather over the past week, California secured FMAGs to support the response to the Fairview Fire and Mill Fire, and Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Mill Fire.

FMAGs, which are provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, enable local, state and tribal agencies to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires.

Cal OES Fire and Rescue and CAL FIRE personnel are working in concert with federal, state and local agencies in response to the fires. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid and addressing emergency management needs.

###