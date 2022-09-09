Shannon Family of Wines Announces New Vice President of Sales

Seasoned Sales Veteran Chip Wolf to Join the Sustainable Like County Winery.

LAKE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chip Wolf joins the Shannon Family of Wines sales team as Vice President of Sales, effective as of September 1st. Chip brings with him over thirty years of experience in sales and sales management, along with experience in the wine, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

Wolf will be responsible for overseeing the national sales efforts for the entire Shannon Family of Wines portfolio. Wolf will also lead the sales team, which includes Gary Bodine, Director of Sales - West, and Jason Stuhmer, Director of Sales - East.

"We are thrilled to have somebody with Chip's maturity, experience, and proven track of success in sales join Shannon family of Wines," shares Proprietor Angie Shannon. "His exceptional experience and fantastic leadership capabilities will be invaluable to the team."

Prior to joining Shannon Family of Wines, Wolf's extensive career background includes nearly two decades at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, most recently as Managing Director of Retail Chain Sales.

The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.

For more information on Shannon Family of Wines, visit http://www.shannonfamilyofwines.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Shannon Family of Wines

The Shannon Family of Wines is committed to preserving their land, not only for the great vineyard sites but also for the bear, elk, mountain lions, eagles, and other living creatures. Of their approximately 2,500 acres, only about 45% have been converted to vineyards. The balance of the land has been preserved for the wildlife which wanders through the property from the expansive wilderness areas adjoining the ranches. The vineyards were carefully planned out, leaving corridors open to migrating animals and protecting sensitive nesting areas, and will be 100% Certified and Organically farmed this year.

