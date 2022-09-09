Antibe Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ATEATBPF, a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies that target inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Outcome % For % Withheld Robert E. Hoffman Elected 89.12% 10.88% Roderick Flower Elected 94.91% 5.09% Amal Khouri Elected 93.51% 6.49% Dan Legault Elected 90.14% 9.86% Walt Macnee Elected 93.91% 6.09% Jennifer McNealey Elected 93.67% 6.33% John L. Wallace Elected 94.31% 5.69% Yung Wu Elected 94.22% 5.78%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI") ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today's NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company's anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

