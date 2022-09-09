Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,904 in the last 365 days.

Antibe Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ATEATBPF, a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies that target inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee

Outcome

% For

% Withheld

 

 

Robert E. Hoffman

Elected

89.12%

10.88%

 

Roderick Flower

Elected

94.91%

5.09%

 

Amal Khouri

Elected

93.51%

6.49%

 

Dan Legault

Elected

90.14%

9.86%

 

Walt Macnee

Elected

93.91%

6.09%

 

Jennifer McNealey

Elected

93.67%

6.33%

 

John L. Wallace

Elected

94.31%

5.69%

 

Yung Wu

Elected

94.22%

5.78%

 

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI") ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today's NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company's anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005529/en/

You just read:

Antibe Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.