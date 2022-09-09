Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,905 in the last 365 days.

RBC Bearings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL ROLLP))), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 15, 2022. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, and Vice President, Barry Boyan will be representing the Company in person.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005517/en/

You just read:

RBC Bearings to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.