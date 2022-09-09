Submit Release
Lucia Heffernan Exhibiting at First European Gallery Show in Rome

Taiwanese-American Artist Will Have 40 Works on Display at the Musei di San Salvatore in Lauro

Lucia Heffernan, a Taiwanese-American artist world-renowned for her animal portraits depicting universal human sensibilities, will be featured at Galleria Mastroianni at the Musei di San Salvatore in Lauro, Italy from September 16-October 16, 2022. On display will be 40 of Heffernan's works, created in oil on canvas-wrapped panel and selected by curator Marco di Capua. This exhibition is organized by Il Cigno GG Edizioni and Rainbow.

"Lucia Heffernan's works are striking first and foremost for the immediacy of the reactions they arouse, allowing an instantaneous emotion attunement between observer and pictorial subject," says Di Capua. "This relationship becomes even more interesting when the lightning-fast communication of sensations is blended with the density of the oil painting style of the American tradition."

Heffernan's works testify to her constant research and exploration of the animal world, to which she gives voice. Imagining how animals might behave in human situations, Heffernan brings to the canvas extravagant and theatrical imagery, often rich in humor, that inspires viewers to relate to the work on a visceral level.

Heffernan has gained international recognition for works such as "Norman Catwell" and her series of "Yoga Chicks." Her unique view of the world has earned her millions of devoted followers on Instagram and her works resonate among diverse communities with their combination of whimsy and wit.

Collectors who are interested in lifestyle products featuring Heffernan's work can visit Lucia Heffernan Shop to find stunning homeware, gifts, apparel, and accessories.

About Lucia Heffernan

A graphic designer by trade and an oil painter by design, Lucia Heffernan is continually experimenting with different styles of contemporary realism that balance her artistic sensibilities, technique, and offbeat sense of humor. Her impressive body of work is a playful expression and exploration of her lifelong fascination with animals. To learn more, visit LuciaHeffernan.com.

