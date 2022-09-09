Military Lighting Market worth $807 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 7.6%

Military Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2027 from USD 559 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027

The report "Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.

By end use, the ground segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

The increasing number of armored vehicles increases the need for military lighting. For instance, approximately 800 Light Armored Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs) will be purchased by the Indian Army, according to a Request for Information published in July 2022. Indian suppliers will produce LAMVs within three years at a pace of 300 LAMVs per year after being chosen through a Request for Proposals, which is expected to be published by September 2022. The LAMVs will be employed by reconnaissance and surveillance platoons of mechanized infantry and armored corps.

By type, the LED segment has the highest share in the forecasted period

Increasing contracts to upgrade and retrofit existing lighting to drive segment. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the military lighting market for LEDs from 2022 to 2027 due to increased ground vehicle deliveries in this region.

Intrior lighting segment has the highest growth rate in the forecasted period

Growing use of map and chart lights while maintaining night vision to see outside the aircraft is driving the demand for effective cockpit lights. Additionally, there are glare shield lights to floodlight the instrument panel, dome lights, floor lights, emergency lights, and oxygen mask lights. New aircraft and retrofits use LEDs in the cockpit to increase reliability and reduce lifecycle costs. These solid-state parts consume less power and have no coiled filaments, which can weaken from vibration and temperature extremes.

North America has the highest share in the forecasted period.

North America is expected to be the largest market for military lighting from 2022 to 2027. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to growing awareness about the benefits of LEDs in military systems. The military lighting market in Europe will be driven by Russia, the UK, and Germany. The Middle East and Rest of the World markets will be driven by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Brazil.

Key players in the military lighting market include Astronics Corp. (US), Honeywell International (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Glamox (Norway), and Orion Energy Systems (US). The players are mainly resorted to contracts to drive their growth in the military lighting market. Players also focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

