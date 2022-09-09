Submit Release
United States Home Service Bundles OTT as a Value-Added Service Market Study 2022: Video Service Adoption Trends, Bundling vs Stand-Alone, Subscription Drivers and Methods, Awareness/Demand

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Home Service Bundles: OTT as a Value-Added Service" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This research examines consumer uptake of home service bundles with OTT, which providers are offering these bundles, and how these bundles are driving added value for consumers.

Providers from across the home services space are bundling OTT video services with their other offerings. These providers are looking to capitalize on the explosive growth of the OTT video market to increase customer engagement and drive incremental revenue. 

Key Topics Covered:

Survey Methodology and Definitions

Key Terms and Definitions

Executive Summary

  • Number of OTT Services Subscription Through Home Service Providers
  • Major OTT Service Subscription Methods
  • Online Pay-TV Subscription by OTT Services Subscription Approach
  • Monthly Service Cost by OTT Services Subscription Approach
  • Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers and OTT Services
  • Reasons for Not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers

Video Service Adoption Trends

  • Pay-TV Service Subscriptions
  • Adoption of Stand-alone Services vs. Traditional Service Bundles
  • Overall OTT Service Subscriptions, YoY
  • New OTT Service Subscriptions
  • Subscription Status to OTT Video Services by Age
  • New Subscription to OTT Video Services by Age and Children at Home
  • Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

OTT Service Subscription Path: Bundling vs Stand-Alone

  • Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Through Home Service Providers
  • Number of OTT Service Subscriptions Through Home Service Providers Among Cable Cord-Cutters
  • Percent of OTT Services Bundled with Home Services
  • Number of OTT Stand-alone OTT Service Subscriptions vs Number of Bundled OTT Service Subscriptions by Number of Children at Home
  • Number of Stand-alone OTT Service Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider, by Internet Service Providers
  • Traditional Pay-TV vs Online Pay-TV Service Subscription
  • Online Pay-TV Service Subscription
  • Online Pay-TV Subscription by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider

Subscription Drivers and Methods

  • Factors Influencing Choice of OTT Service
  • Trigger for New OTT Subscription
  • Video Service Subscription Methods Among New Subscribers
  • OTT Service Subscription Channel by Age
  • OTT Service Subscription Channel by Income
  • Method of OTT Subscription Comparison: Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
  • Major OTT Service Subscription Methods
  • OTT Subscription through Pay-TV Channel by Pay-TV Providers
  • Factors that Influence Online Video Service Provider Choice by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
  • Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services, by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
  • Monthly Service Cost by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled through Home Service Provider
  • Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
  • Reasons for Subscribing to Major OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
  • Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Income
  • Reasons for Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Household with Children

Demand for OTT Bundles

  • Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers and OTT Services
  • Online Video Subscription Preference by Home Internet Service Provider
  • Online Video Subscription Preference by Stand-alone OTT Subscriptions vs Bundled with Home Services
  • Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers by Income
  • Attitudes Toward Home Service Providers by Households with Children

Awareness of OTT Bundles

  • Reasons for Not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers
  • Reasons for not Subscribing to OTT Services Through Home Service Providers by Age Groups
  • Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers
  • Awareness of Major OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers
  • Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers by Age Groups
  • Awareness of OTT Service Subscriptions From Home Service Providers by Household with Children

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2xxag

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-home-service-bundles-ott-as-a-value-added-service-market-study-2022-video-service-adoption-trends-bundling-vs-stand-alone-subscription-drivers-and-methods-awarenessdemand-301621232.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

