MarketVector Indexes™ Announces Quarterly and Semi-Annual Index Review Results for Q3 2022

MarketVector IndexesTM announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MarketVectorTM Index reviews. The following tables show a summary of the review results for selected indexes, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.marketvector.com. The following changes will be implemented for MarketVectorTM Indexes on September 16, 2022. They will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indexes Additions Deletions New Count MVIS® Australia Equal Weight (AUD) Index (MVMVW) 1 0 86 MVIS® Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers (AUD) Index (MVMVS) 3 6 78 MVIS® Brazil Small-Cap Index (MVBRF)* 11 7 111 MVIS® Egypt Index (MVEGPT) 1 1 25 MVIS® GDP Africa Index (MVAFK) 1 2 79 MVIS® Indonesia Index (MVIDX) 1 1 56 MVIS® Vietnam Index (MVVNM) 1 2 58

*Semi-annual review

Hard Assets Indexes Additions Deletions New Count MVIS® Australia Resources (AUD) Index (MVMVR) 0 1 32 MVIS® Global Agribusiness Index (MVMOO) 0 0 50 MVIS® Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (MVGMET) 1 0 49 MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJ) 0 1 95 MVIS® Global Oil Refiners Index (MVCRAK) 1 0 25 MVIS® Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (MVREMX) 3 2 24 MVIS® Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index (MVNLR) 4 4 25 MVIS® North America Energy Infrastructure Index (MVEINC)* 1 1 30 MVIS® US Listed Oil Services 25 (MVOIH)* 1 1 25

*Semi-annual review

Sector Indexes Additions Deletions New Count Bluestar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets (BBIDS)* 1 1 25 BlueStar® Glb. Onl. Gamb. Vid. Gam. & eSports Index (BVGOG) 1 0 50 BlueStar® Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (BCRUZ) 0 0 55 BlueStar® Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (BHDRO) 2 1 25 MVIS® Australia A-REITs (AUD) Index (MVMVA) 0 0 18 MVIS® Australia Banks (AUD) Index (MVMVB) 0 0 7 MVIS® Digital India Index (MVDIND) 1 1 35 MVIS® Global Digital Assets Equity Index (MVDAPP) 3 2 25 MVIS® Global Digital Assets Mining Index (MVDAM) 2 1 25 MVIS® Global Future of Food ESG Index (MVFOF) 1 1 35 MVIS® Global Gaming Index (MVBJK) 0 1 36 MVIS® Global Hydrogen Economy Index (MVHTWO) 2 1 25 MVIS® Global Low Carbon Energy Index (MVSMOG) 0 0 71 MVIS® Global Space Industry ESG Index (MVSPC) 1 1 25 MVIS® Global Video Gaming & eSports Index (MVESPO) 0 0 25 MVIS® Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (MVESPOA) 0 0 25 MVIS® US Business Development Companies Index (MVBIZD) 0 0 25 MVIS® US Listed Biotech 25 Index (MVBBH)* 2 2 25 MVIS® US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index (MVPPH)* 0 1 25 MVIS® US Listed Retail 25 Index (MVRTH)* 0 0 25 MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 10% ESG Index (MVSMC)* 0 0 25 MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH)* 0 0 25 MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT) 0 0 26

*Semi-annual review

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.marketvector.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MarketVectorTM Indexes can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review and the next semi-annual review results will be announced on December 9, 2022.

